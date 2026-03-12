Giants' acquisition of Isaiah Likely reshapes their offense

The "Get Up" crew evaluates the current state of the Giants and debates what they are capable of achieving next season. (1:54)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The NFL's legal negotiating window opened Monday at noon ET. Before the first day was in the books, the New York Giants had agreed to sign seven players, four with previous ties to the Baltimore Ravens.

It's the latest in the transformation of the "Baltimore Giants," commanded by former Ravens coach John Harbaugh. For the sake of culture, schematics and, frankly, better football, this was the intended direction during the first two days of the negotiating window.

It was somewhat expected but still jarring. Everyone from a punter to a fullback to a versatile defensive back to their second-choice tight end was brought in this week from the Crabcake State to the Big Apple. It should provide Harbaugh a very familial feel inside 1925 Giants Drive.

Tight end Isaiah Likely, the Giants' most expensive offseason acquisition to date, should alter the Giants' on-field product most. His presence changes the look and function of their offense.

Likely is signing a three-year deal worth $40 million that could reach up to $47 million because Harbaugh is betting that without the presence of former All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews ahead of him in the pecking order he's about to explode into the player his talent dictates. His addition will make the Giants a two-TE, heavy-set team.

Likely joins promising young tight end Theo Johnson, whom the Giants rave about behind closed doors. Team and league sources believe they will be used on the field together with regularity.

It makes perfect sense. The Ravens used 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) third most in the NFL last year at 35.9%. They were also among the league leaders in 22 personnel (two running backs, two tight ends) at 8.3%. That's especially relevant after the Giants added former Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard on Tuesday.

Overall, including all heavy formations, Baltimore had at least two tight ends on the field for more than 50% of their offensive plays. This appears to be the plan for Harbaugh with Likely and Johnson in New York, too.

Essentially, the Giants subbed out 5-foot-8, 185-pound slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who signed a lucrative free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans, for the 6-4, 245-pound Likely. He now essentially becomes their No. 2 receiver from a semi-non-traditional position.

Considering the price ($13.3 million per season) this essentially would be a bargain considering the going rate for receivers. Robinson got $17.5 million per year from the Titans. Tee Higgins gets close to $30 million from the Cincinnati Bengals to fill that role.

If you think about it, the approach is a prudent one. Some of the best, most sustainable teams of this century had the tight end being a focus of their offense. The Kansas City Chiefs with Travis Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles with Zach Ertz to Dallas Goedert, the Ravens with Mark Andrews and eventually Likely, and New England Patriots with Rob Gronkowski provide a blueprint for long-term success.

The Giants are betting on Likely and Johnson to become a formidable tight end duo alongside No. 1 receiver Malik Nabers for years to come. It would make adding another high-end receiver less of a necessity if Likely becomes what they envision.

There were some whispers that perhaps the relationship between Likely and Harbaugh wasn't the greatest at the end in Baltimore -- that might have made a move to the Giants a nonstarter.

But the results and Likely's comments proved that wasn't true. The Giants made it a priority to add the 25-year-old tight end within hours of the start of the negotiating window.

"John loves me. I feel like I was the first person to call John when he got hired," Likely said March 4 on the "Up and Adams" show. "After I was telling everyone on the 'Gruden Show' [that] he's the culture piece that you need. He's instilling the discipline to understand that adversity happens, what are you going to do when it happens. He's going to bring the mantra that, 'We're going to win every game and we're never going to go into a game thinking less.' I feel like that's great for the Giants organization."

The early offseason signings only reiterate that Harbaugh intends to build a bigger, more physical and fundamentally sound team. The Giants made it a priority to add a fullback in Ricard and re-sign right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. They are signing middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds who had a 36% run stop win rate last season, 20th among all linebackers. They overhauled their specialists and secured All-Pro punter Jordan Stout with a record deal and kicker Jason Sanders, who was an All-Pro in 2020.

It was an aggressive and calculated approach to free agency, one that didn't involve any moves near the $20 million range or higher. The Giants are still intent on adding a proven veteran guard and defensive tackle in the next wave of free agent action, but those should also be for modest amounts. Bargains some would say.

The bottom line: There are more moves to be made. The 2026 puzzle is not nearly complete and some key signings could still be on the horizon.

"You got to look at every possible option to build the best team you can, the most efficient way you can," Harbaugh said recently at the NFL combine. "And then you got to try to be right because when you make mistakes, that's when it costs you, costs you resources that aren't paying off. So that's the bottom line."

The Baltimore Giants are betting that Likely & Co. are not among those mistakes but catalysts to reshaping the culture and roster in New York.