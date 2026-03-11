Sources: Kevin Byard reaches one-year deal with Patriots

Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that Romeo Doubs is heading to the Patriots and explains what that now means for A.J. Brown's chances of heading to New England. (1:41)

Free agent safety Kevin Byard III has agreed to sign with the New England Patriots on a one-year, $9 million deal, according to NFL Network.

The move reunites Byard with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, who was his coach with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023.

Byard, 32, led the NFL with seven interceptions in 2025. It was the second time in his 10-year career that he was the league's interceptions leader (2017, when he had eight), which earned the safety first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for a third time.

Byard's impact was felt throughout the Chicago Bears' secondary where he started 34 games since the Bears signed him to a two-year, $15 million contract as a free agent in 2024. In addition to his seven interceptions last season, Byard had 93 tackles (tied the team-high with 61 solo), eight passes defended and four tackles for loss.

He played nearly 100% of defensive snaps (1,070) in 2025 and has never missed a game since entering the NFL as a third-round pick by the Titans in 2016. Byard has logged 164 consecutive regular-season appearances (with 155 starts) and 10 playoff games.

He has posted at least four interceptions in six of his 10 seasons. His 36 career interceptions rank second among active players behind Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith (39).

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Titans before he was traded midseason to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

Byard was a team captain in back-to-back seasons in Chicago.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.