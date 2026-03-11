Vikings keep Aaron Jones in fold with restructured 1-year deal

Dan Orlovsky, Dominique Foxworth and Dan Graziano discuss whether Kyler Murray could unlock his full potential with the Minnesota Vikings. (1:41)

Veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr. has restructured his deal with the Minnesota Vikings and won't be released, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

His new one-year deal is for $5.6 million, including $5 million guaranteed.

Sources told ESPN earlier this month that the Vikings had informed Jones he would be released barring a trade. He had been scheduled to earn $10 million in 2026, with a cap number of $14.8 million.

The Vikings on Wednesday also released defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, who carried a post-June 1 designation.

A beloved and respected member of the Vikings' locker room, Jones was essentially the team's No. 2 running back behind Jordan Mason.

Injuries caught up to him in 2025, as Jones played in 12 games and managed only 548 rushing yards and 747 total yards from scrimmage -- his lowest totals since his 2017 rookie season.

Jones, 31, has spent the past two seasons with the Vikings after playing his first seven NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He produced career highs in touches (306), carries (255), offensive snaps (700) and rushing yards (1,138) during the 2024 season,

Jones is third on the Packers' all-time rushing yards leaders list with 5,940 while his 45 rushing touchdowns rank fourth in franchise history.

Meanwhile, the Vikings processed a procedural move Wednesday on veteran safety Harrison Smith that was tied to the 2025 renegotiation of his contract. Smith was designated as a post-June 1 release, but the move should not be interpreted as an indication that Smith has decided to retire.

Instead, it will give him more time to decide.

Smith, 37, has played 14 seasons for the Vikings and has considered retirement in each of the past three offseasons. The team feted him with what appeared to be a going-away celebration during the final regular-season game last season, arranging for referee John Hussey to announce a timeout for him to leave the game in the fourth quarter.

Smith, however, has not yet made a final decision. Team sources told ESPN that they would welcome him back for the 2026 season if that's what he decides.