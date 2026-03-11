Giants re-sign Evan Neal despite struggles in first four years

Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants surprisingly re-signed first-round pick Evan Neal on Wednesday despite four disappointing years, which included him being a healthy scratch for most of this past season.

Neal signed a one-year, minimum-salary deal with the team that took him seventh overall in the 2022 NFL draft, a source told ESPN. New coach John Harbaugh is giving him a clean slate and another opportunity, willing to wipe away the past in hope of unearthing untapped talent.

The former University of Alabama standout struggled on and off the field during his first four seasons. The Giants declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract last offseason.

Neal began his career at tackle, where he struggled badly. The Giants eventually moved him to guard, and he was given every opportunity to win the starting position on the right side last season.

Former coach Brian Daboll went with veteran Greg Van Roten instead. Neal became buried on the depth chart.

Despite not dressing on a weekly basis, Neal landed on injured reserve in November with a hamstring injury. He had a window opened for his return but was shut down several days later because of back/neck soreness. His season ended without being activated.

Neal has played in 29 games (27 starts) since being selected in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL draft. His career pass block win rate of 82.9% would rank dead last among all qualifiers during that span.

His time in New York has also been rocky off the field. A frustrated Neal made headlines during the 2023 season with his comments about the critical fans.

"They were booing us, so I said, 'Boo louder!'" Neal told NJ Advance Media, before insisting that the opinions of his critics was not among his concerns. "Why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? ... The person that's commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?"

All is forgotten with the Giants bringing in a new boss this offseason. Harbaugh is looking forward to working with the physically imposing offensive lineman.

The 6-foot-7, 340-pound Neal has a chance to earn a roster or perhaps starting spot. New York does not currently have a clear-cut starting right guard on its roster.