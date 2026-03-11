Ravens' DeCosta 'gutted' that Maxx Crosby trade fell through

The "Get Up" crew reacts to the Ravens' decision to back out of the trade agreement for Maxx Crosby due to medical concerns. (2:29)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Talking for the first time since backing out of the trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Maxx Crosby, Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta struck a somber tone Wednesday over the decision to not complete the deal and pushed back on the narrative that he had buyer's remorse.

"I understand how people might maybe from afar would feel that way, but nobody's more upset about this than me -- gutted by it actually," DeCosta said during his 19-minute media session. "And so a regret, a big regret for me, but we will move on as a football team."

DeCosta got emotional at times in explaining it was a difficult but necessary decision, pointing out that Crosby is one of his favorite players in the NFL, but he had to do what was best for the organization. He veered away from mentioning any medical concerns with Crosby and said the trade was nullified "based on our assessment of the situation." League sources told ESPN the Ravens had medical concerns that arose during Crosby's physical.

The Ravens were within their rights to move on from the deal because trades are contingent on players passing a physical. But Baltimore has drawn criticism among league circles because the team voided the trade with Crosby, which included sending two first-round draft picks to the Raiders, and quickly pivoted to a deal for four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Trey Hendrickson that didn't require giving up any draft capital.

"I understand it," DeCosta said. "We live in that age of skepticism and people question, especially people that don't really know me or know the Ravens culture and the Ravens organization."

In looking back at how the process transpired, DeCosta said he doesn't believe there is anything he would do differently.

"There were moments yesterday when, honestly, I was probably speechless, just sitting in my chair in my office and just thinking about what the next step would be and trying to get as much information as possible," he said.

Crosby took to social media Wednesday night to offer his first comments since the trade was rescinded.

"Everything Happens For A Reason," Crosby wrote in his post. "Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I'm Back. Run That S---."

DeCosta acknowledged the Ravens had begun talks with Hendrickson and his agent before they voided the trade for Crosby. But DeCosta explained that Baltimore engaged in negotiations with Hendrickson after losing center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency and had hopes of pairing Hendrickson and Crosby as bookend pass rushers.

Then, 13 hours after the Raiders announced the Ravens backed out of the trade for Crosby, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hendrickson reached a four-year, $112 million deal with Baltimore.

When asked whether rescinding the trade would negatively impact the Ravens' relationship with other teams, players and agents, DeCosta replied, "Well, it hasn't stopped my phone from ringing. I'll tell you that."

When the Ravens agreed on the trade Friday night, it marked the first time in the team's 31-year history that it was giving up a first-round pick to acquire a veteran player. Four days later, it didn't sound like the sides tried to renegotiate the parameters of the deal to stop the trade from unraveling.

"I think, at some point, you get to the point where when you look at the situation, you have to make the right decision," DeCosta said. "It's not always about the value. It's just [about] what is the right decision for the club at the time, and that's a hard thing to do. But as I said, when you're a steward of the organization and you're put in that position, you have to make the tough call."

In addition to striking a deal with Hendrickson, the Ravens restructured quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract before the start of the new league year Wednesday to create nearly $40 million in salary cap space. DeCosta said he is still optimistic that the sides can reach a new deal with Jackson.

Without a contract extension, Jackson can become a free agent after the 2027 season.

"We kind of ran out of time," DeCosta said. "I am certainly hopeful that we'll get an extension done. I think it's important to both parties, but we remain to see what's going to take place in the future."