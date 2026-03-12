Maxx Crosby commits after nixed trade to Ravens: I'm a Raider

The "Get Up" crew reacts to the Ravens' decision to back out of the trade agreement for Maxx Crosby due to medical concerns. (2:29)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby expressed his commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night in his first public comments since the Ravens nixed a trade that would have sent him to Baltimore.

"Everything Happens For A Reason," Crosby wrote in a post on X. "Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I'm Back. Run That S---."

Crosby's post came just days after he bid an emotional farewell to the Raiders, whom he has played for since 2019, and expressed excitement about joining the Ravens after they agreed to acquire him in exchange for two first-round picks, including the 14th draft choice in 2026.

On Tuesday night, the Raiders announced that the Ravens "backed out" of the trade agreement, with sources telling ESPN it was due to medical concerns that arose during a physical in Baltimore.

Crosby, 28, underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was aware that he needed surgery in the fall but continued to play until the Raiders decided to shut him down for the final two games of last season, a decision that left Crosby frustrated.

Crosby's agent, CJ LaBoy, issued a statement via X on Tuesday saying Crosby was ahead of schedule in his recovery and on track to return during the offseason program. He was back in Las Vegas on Wednesday working out at the Raiders' facility.

Meanwhile, a day after they backed out of the Crosby deal, the Ravens pivoted Wednesday morning by agreeing to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson on a four-year, $112 million deal.

Las Vegas has received calls from several teams inquiring about Crosby's availability and was open to potentially repackaging a Crosby trade, according to a source. But Crosby made it known Wednesday night that he is committed to playing for the Raiders.

Despite the Crosby trade being nixed, the Raiders are still expected to sign all their free agents and have announced deals for cornerback Eric Stokes (3 years, $30 million), edge rusher Malcolm Koonce (1 year, $11 million) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (3 years, $36 million) as well as their trade for former Buffalo Bills slot cornerback Taron Johnson.

Las Vegas also reached free agent deals with three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum on a three-year, $81 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN, and have signed linebacker Quay Walker (3 years, $40.5 million), edge rusher Kwity Paye (3 years, $48 million) and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (3 years, $35 million).

"There's so much [Crosby] can do, and the intensity that he plays with," Walker said during an introductory news conference Thursday. "I love his play style, and I can't wait to play alongside him and match his energy."