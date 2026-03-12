Browns releasing starting OT Jack Conklin, source says

Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Browns are releasing offensive tackle Jack Conklin, a source told ESPN on Thursday.

Conklin, 31, made 57 of his 114 career starts in Cleveland over the past six seasons, but injuries frequently sidelined him. He missed 44 of a possible 101 games during his time with the Browns, including 30 since the start of the 2023 season.

He missed nine games in the 2025 season, including the final two, after sustaining a pair of concussions.

Cleveland has spent the first part of free agency overhauling its offensive line, including a trade for Houston Texans offensive tackle Tytus Howard.

A first-round pick (18th overall) by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL draft, Conklin joined the Browns as a free agent on a one-year deal before the 2020 season. He signed a four-year, $60 million extension in December 2022 and agreed to a reworked contract last offseason that made him a free agent after the 2025 season.

The Browns on Thursday also released offensive lineman Wyatt Teller and tight end David Njoku with post-June 1 designations. Both players announced in February that they would not be returning to Cleveland.