Sources: Alexander, Ravens paid back Eagles after CB didn't play

After cornerback Jaire Alexander never played for the Eagles following a November trade, Philadelphia has been paid back $889,000 and received a salary cap credit, league sources told ESPN.

Alexander had been acquired from the Baltimore Ravens along with a 2027 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round selection prior to last season's NFL trade deadline.

A week later, Alexander decided to step away from football to focus on his physical and mental health amid his ongoing recovery from offseason knee surgery, a league source confirmed to ESPN at the time. The Eagles subsequently placed Alexander on the reserve/retired list.

Because of that, the Eagles received $500,000 from the Ravens and $389,000 from Alexander to cover part of his signing bonus and one week's salary, sources said. The Eagles also received a salary cap credit even though the amount had not counted against their cap when the trade was made, sources said.

Alexander, a two-time Pro Bowler, underwent right knee surgery in January 2025, and he appeared in just two games for the Ravens after signing a one-year deal with them last offseason.

An All-Pro in 2020 and 2022, Alexander played the first seven seasons of his career for the Green Bay Packers before they released him last June.

