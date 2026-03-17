2026 NFL free agency: Experts debate best, worst signings

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NFL free agency has started to slow down since officially opening March 11, so it's a good time to take stock of the moves.

Some teams have made splash signings, such as the Ravens adding edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the Vikings bringing in quarterback Kyler Murray and the Chiefs signing running back Kenneth Walker III. But what were the best moves so far in free agency? What about the most puzzling moves? Which teams improved the most, and which might have taken a step backward?

We asked 15 of our NFL experts to weigh in with their picks from the past two weeks. Let's start with the top signings and trades of March.

Jump to:

Best moves | Head-scratching moves

Most improved teams | Least improved teams

What was the best overall move so far?

Matt Bowen, NFL analyst: The Rams signing cornerback Jaylen Watson. After trading for Kansas City's Trent McDuffie, the Rams added another Chiefs cornerback. With his physical coverage traits and ability to align in press, Watson fits as the boundary matchup versus the X receiver. That will allow McDuffie to play to middle of the field in coordinator Chris Shula's defense.

Jeremy Fowler, national NFL writer: The Giants signing tight end Isaiah Likely. A tight end who gets open is a friendly addition for a young quarterback, and Likely will be that for Jaxson Dart. His presence allows New York to lean into two tight end sets, and at $40 million over three years, Likely's contract is cheaper than that of former Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, who signed a four-year, $78 million deal with Tennessee.

Pamela Maldonado, sports betting analyst: The Chiefs signing running back Kenneth Walker III. He fixes one area of inconsistency for the Chiefs: the run game. When you already have quarterback Patrick Mahomes and an offense built around the pass, what stresses a defense the most is a back who can turn a routine carry into a 20-yard gain. That's Walker's game.

Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst: The Titans signing defensive end John Franklin-Myers. They have been desperate for an outside pass rush, and Franklin-Myers is a dream scheme fit in the Robert Saleh defense. His ability to line up inside, head-up on a tackle or play wide in a 6-technique gives the Titans maximum versatility up front. This draft class doesn't have a surefire pass rusher for the Titans to draft at No. 4, so checking this box in free agency was key.

Jason Reid, senior NFL writer: The Rams trading for McDuffie. Seattle wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba tormented the Rams this season, capping his Offensive Player of the Year campaign with 10 receptions, 153 yards and a touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. The Rams gave up a lot of draft capital for McDuffie and then made him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback, but he could be outstanding for L.A. in the slot and on the boundary. Cincinnati All-Pro wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase can attest to that.

Aaron Schatz, NFL analyst: Quarterback Kyler Murray signing with the Vikings. Only two years ago, Murray played a full season with a 63.4 QBR, ninth in the NFL. But more importantly, the language in Murray's contract with Arizona means that the Vikings signed Murray for the veteran minimum of $1.3 million. That's a ridiculous bargain for a struggling starting quarterback, let alone a QB who could be above average.

Mike Tannenbaum, NFL front office insider: Murray to the Vikings. Minnesota won nine games last season despite poor QB play from J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer. If Murray is good -- or at least better than those players -- the Vikings have a real chance to win the loaded NFC North.

Lindsey Thiry, national NFL reporter: Murray to the Vikings. Coach Kevin O'Connell has a noteworthy track record of developing and improving the play of his quarterbacks. In Minnesota, Murray has the chance to challenge McCarthy for the starting role. Murray gets a much-needed fresh start after stagnating in Arizona. Second chances for quarterbacks don't come around often, but this appears to be a legitimate opportunity for Murray to revive his career.

What was the most head-scratching signing of free agency?

Stephania Bell, injury and fantasy football analyst: Running back Jerome Ford signing with the Commanders. Granted, it appears the Commanders are making low-risk moves as they add to their RB room. But this fit was puzzling. Rachaad White came in on an inexpensive deal to complement Jacory Croskey-Merritt and reconnect with his college pal Jayden Daniels. Ford, whose best season with the Browns was three years ago, had more catches than carries last season, when his role dwindled. Washington then re-signed Jeremy McNichols, who, in addition to his special teams contributions, still notched more carries than Ford in 2025.

Mike Clay, fantasy football analyst: The Colts re-signing wide receiver Alec Pierce. I was stunned to see all the pre-free agency hype -- and eventual four-year, $116 million deal -- for Pierce. I wasn't surprised because of his ability, but because of how little he was utilized in Indianapolis. Even in a breakout 2025 season, Pierce ranked 48th among receivers in target share (18%). In all four of his NFL seasons, he has finished no better than 42nd in targets, 45th in catches, 18th in yards and 18th in touchdowns. The Colts not only made Pierce one of the highest-paid receivers, but they then traded Michael Pittman Jr., who has had 200 more catches than Pierce since 2022.

Liz Loza, fantasy football writer: The Falcons signing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Given Michael Penix Jr.'s ACL injury and Kirk Cousins' release, adding Tagovailoa made sense for the Falcons. But it's far from a flex. After all, the Dolphins willingly incurred an NFL-record $99.2 million dead cap hit to release him. That speaks volumes. Though the Falcons' investment in Tagovailoa is relatively low (one-year, $1.3 million deal), it's far from inspiring as a move.

play 1:58 Orlovsky on Tua in Atlanta: This is the best decision for both parties Dan Orlovsky and Domonique Foxworth discuss whether Tua Tagovailoa is a good fit for the Atlanta Falcons.

Eric Moody, fantasy football writer: The Seahawks signing running back Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal. It adds depth, but it doesn't solve their bigger problem in the backfield. Losing Walker to the Chiefs hurts, especially with Zach Charbonnet coming off a major injury and no clear short-term solution. With questions about the run game and a new playcaller in Brian Fleury, the Seahawks' offensive identity suddenly feels far less certain.

Ben Solak, NFL analyst: The Cowboys trading for edge rusher Rashan Gary. I don't mind the fit for Gary in the Cowboys' defense. He's a bulky edge rusher on a team that needs more run-stuffing power. But the Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for Gary's deal, which will average out at a $19.5 million cap hit over the next two seasons. Was that really necessary when Boye Mafe and Bradley Chubb signed close to that amount? When Jonathan Greenard, a similarly strong run defender with a far better pass rush profile, was also available via trade? I'm surprised Dallas chose this option in a rich class of free agent edge rushers.

Field Yates, NFL analyst: The Bills signing edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Buffalo had a significant need to upgrade at edge rusher, and Chubb helps that cause. But the amount was surprising; Chubb's deal includes $29 million guaranteed over three years. He is a solid player who piled up 8.5 sacks last season, but that's a steep figure for a soon-to-be 30-year-old rusher. I thought his market would be lighter than that, but Buffalo acted fast with many of the coveted pass rushers unavailable.

Seth Walder, NFL analyst: The Bengals signing defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. The aforementioned Chubb signing and Kwity Paye's deal with the Raiders are also great contenders for this superlative. But Allen getting as much as he did -- two years, $26 million -- as a 31-year-old coming off two straight years of declined performance (resulting in his release from the Commanders and Vikings) was really surprising. It also was a break for the Vikings. Allen had $8 million guaranteed from when they cut him -- and they could get all of that money back depending on how the contract is structured.

Which is the most improved team after free agency and other moves over the past week?

Bell: The Chiefs. Sometimes, the rich get richer in the NFL, and Kansas City did just that after missing the postseason for the first time since 2014. The Chiefs lacked an explosive run game and addressed that with Walker. They retained a quarterback's best safety valve in tight end Travis Kelce, who could prove exceptional for newly signed quarterback Justin Fields while Mahomes works back from ACL surgery. And they signed defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to bolster the interior alongside Chris Jones. Cha-ching.

Clay: The Jets. They still have a ways to go, but the Jets are headed in the right direction after inexpensively steadying the quarterback situation (Geno Smith) and retaining running back Breece Hall. They added much-needed impact players at every level of coach Aaron Glenn's defense, including defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare, linebacker Demario Davis, underrated cornerback Nahshon Wright and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Loza: The Panthers. General manager Dan Morgan did an excellent job of identifying the team's greatest needs in an attempt to capitalize on the Panthers' turnaround in 2025. From an offensive standpoint, quarterback Bryce Young figures to be better protected and supported thanks to the additions of offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, center Luke Fortner and wide receiver John Metchie III (his teammate at Alabama). But the Panthers' most impressive upgrades came on defense. They spent big on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, while also generating depth with defensive end Patrick Jones II.

Moody: The Steelers. They took a meaningful step toward fixing their passing game by adding Pittman and signing him to an extension. The move finally gave DK Metcalf a legitimate running mate at receiver. Running back Rico Dowdle also adds depth and flexibility to the backfield alongside Jaylen Warren, giving Pittsburgh more options in the run game. The biggest question now is quarterback, which probably will determine how much noise the revamped Steelers offense can make in 2026.

Solak: The Raiders. Often, the most improved team in free agency is the team with tons of money and tons of needs. Such was the case here, as the Raiders filled big holes with center Tyler Linderbaum, linebackers Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, defensive end Kwity Paye and nickel back Taron Johnson. Quietly, one of the best signings was ex-Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor. He brings quality field-stretching as a WR3 but could become a higher-volume player out of the shadows of Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Thiry: The Rams. They were one score from advancing to the Super Bowl, and with the trade for McDuffie and signing of Watson, they created a necessary boost for their secondary. That change could enable them to return to the Super Bowl in what might be the final season of reigning MVP Matthew Stafford's career.

Yates: The Titans. There is an old axiom to not confuse activity with achievement, but dollars count in free agency, and I believe that the Titans are much further along than they were before free agency. Coach Robert Saleh is reunited with three front-seven members from his Jets tenure, led by Franklin-Myers. Saleh's defenses during his time in New York were often excellent, so I expect this defense to attack right away.

Walder: The Vikings. Forgive the simplicity, but a team's biggest offseason change is going from zero starting-caliber quarterbacks to one starting-caliber quarterback. That's what the Vikings accomplished, moving them from a noncontender to a team with a real shot at the postseason.

Which team has taken a step backward over the past week, and what is one move you'd like to see it make?

Bowen: The Lions. They added some offensive players who fit the identity of coach Dan Campbell's program: center Cade Mays and running back Isiah Pacheco. But Detroit's defense is still missing an edge rusher opposite of Aidan Hutchinson. Veteran Joey Bosa is still available, or the team could look to address this in the draft.

Fowler: The Seahawks. They had six key free agents and lost four of them, retaining wideout Rashid Shaheed and cornerback Josh Jobe. The step back was calculated. Instead of overpaying to keep the Super Bowl roster intact, the Seahawks can replenish by drafting quality players with their compensatory picks. Seattle also must budget for a Jaxon Smith-Njigba megadeal. Still, adding one more key player for coach Mike Macdonald -- perhaps a third safety -- would help the secondary.

Maldonado: The Seahawks. Walker's explosiveness is gone from Seattle, Boye Mafe is missing from the pass-rush rotation and the secondary lost Riq Woolen and Coby Bryant. None of those moves breaks the team, but they collectively thin out the Seahawks' depth. Seattle kept the core intact, but this looks more like roster maintenance than improvement. The team should look to sign another edge rusher to replace the pass-rush depth lost and keep Macdonald's defensive front rotating fresh.

Miller: The 49ers. Adding a 33-year-old wide receiver (Mike Evans) doesn't solve any of the team's problems on the offensive line, defensive line or secondary. This is another move that reeks of trying to fill holes instead of building for the future. With Trent Williams' future uncertain, the weaknesses on both lines will soon be exposed in San Francisco. Drafting a left tackle of the future in the first round is the right move, and I like Utah's Caleb Lomu or Alabama's Kadyn Proctor as fits.

play 1:28 Schefter: Mike Evans is veteran presence 49ers were looking for Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee how Mike Evans ended up signing with the 49ers.

Reid: The Chiefs. Although they received four picks in the McDuffie trade, they lost a cornerstone 25-year-old. The Rams also signed Watson, who's only 27. The Commanders lured starting linebacker Leo Chenal (25), and the Bengals signed safety Bryan Cook (26). Notice a trend? The Chiefs didn't just lose defensive starters -- they lost key players entering their prime. The Chiefs need major help at edge rusher and offensive tackle, but cornerback is now their biggest need. With the No. 9 pick, the Chiefs should select LSU's Mansoor Delane.

Schatz: The Eagles. Woolen will help the Eagles solve their CB2 problem, but they lost several other players. Phillips helped transform their defense at midseason. Safety Reed Blankenship was an important part of the secondary. They could afford to lose linebacker Nakobe Dean because they have Jihaad Campbell, but the depth took a hit. Arnold Ebiketie was a good addition to make up for the loss of Phillips, but with the top free agent safeties on new teams, the Eagles should improve that position through the draft.

Tannenbaum: The Texans. Last year, they lost left tackle Laremy Tunsil. And this year, they traded right tackle Tytus Howard and replaced him with Braden Smith. I'm not sure how these O-line changes help further quarterback C.J. Stroud's development. Ideally, they should sign a veteran such as Joel Bitonio if he plays in 2026. He'll be 35 in October but has started 178 games. The Texans could also draft an offensive lineman at No. 28 -- Alabama's Proctor or Arizona State's Max Iheanachor are possibilities.