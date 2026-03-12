Sources: Bengals reach 2-year deal with DT Jonathan Allen

Stephen A. Smith questions whether Joe Burrow should feel confident about his future with the Bengals. (2:44)

Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a two-year, $26 million contract, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

Allen's deal can be worth up to $28 million through incentives, the sources told Fowler.

Allen, 31, was another cap casualty of the Minnesota Vikings and was officially released Wednesday after the start of the 2026 league year.

Allen is the second major acquisition the Bengals have made to improve their defensive line. Cincinnati also signed former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe to a three-year deal worth $60 million.

At $13 million annually excluding incentives, Allen slots in as one of the most expensive players on Cincinnati's defense. He ranks just behind Mafe and new safety Bryan Cook ($13.4 million annually) in terms of average annual salary on that side of the ball, according to data via OverTheCap.com.

Cincinnati is looking to overhaul a unit that struggled last season, particularly up front. The Bengals also lost edge rushers Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai in free agency.

Allen signed with Minnesota as a free agent in March 2025, earning $16.2 million in his lone season there. He played in all 17 games and finished with 68 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

A first-round pick (No. 17) of Washington in 2017, Allen spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Commanders. He made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, when he combined for 16.5 sacks.

In eight seasons with Washington, he recorded 42 sacks in 108 starts.

ESPN's Ben Baby and Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.