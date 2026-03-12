Chiefs add much-needed CB help in ex-Dolphin Kader Kohou

Darius Butler explains what makes Isiah Pacheco a great addition for the Lions on "The Pat McAfee Show." (0:46)

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, agents David Canter and Ness Mugrabi told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques on Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of cornerback help after losing two starters to the Los Angeles Rams -- Trent McDuffie via trade and Jaylen Watson in free agency.

Kohou, 27, was slated to retain his starting job at nickel cornerback with the Dolphins in 2025 but suffered a partially torn ACL before the season. He missed the entire season with the injury.

The Texas A&M-Commerce product signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and started 38 games in his first three seasons. The versatile defensive back played both outside and nickel cornerback and was a reliable tackler for the Dolphins' secondary with 180 combined tackles.

He got the first interception of his career against Aaron Rodgers when the Dolphins hosted the Green Bay Packers during his rookie season.

Kohou has three interceptions, 28 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his NFL career.