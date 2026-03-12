Commanders bolster backfield by adding RB Rachaad White

Dan Orlovsky and Ryan Clark react to Odafe Oweh signing a four-year, $100 million deal with the Washington Commanders. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

The Washington Commanders are signing free agent running back Rachaad White to a one-year contract, agent Sunny Shah told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

White joins the Commanders a day after running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. left the team to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

White will now reunite with quarterback Jayden Daniels, his college teammate at Arizona State.

The Buccaneers' third-round draft pick in 2022, White started 48 of 67 career games in Tampa, missing just one regular-season game with a hamstring injury, in 2024.

He saw his role evolve to more of a change-of-pace role with the arrival of Bucky Irving in 2024 but continued to be a valuable piece of the Bucs' offense, particularly in the passing game as both a pass protector and a ball catcher.

Statistically, his best season came in 2023, when he rushed for 990 yards on 272 carries and six touchdowns, tacking on 64 catches for 549 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He followed that up with 613 rushing yards on 144 carries and three rushing touchdowns, plus 51 catches for 393 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns in 2024.

Then in 2025 with eight starts, he rushed for 572 yards on 132 carries with four touchdowns, along with 40 catches for 218 receiving yards. Over his final two seasons, he averaged 4.3 yards per carry.

Immediately after the 2025 season ended, White, 27, posted a photo of himself in his Instagram stories that read, "Uno out" with a prayer emoji, followed by, "Thank yaw forever for da past 4 years."

ESPN's Jenna Laine contributed to this report.