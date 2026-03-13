Tennessee Titans unveil new uniforms ahead of 2026 season

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans introduced new uniforms for the 2026 season on Thursday. The uniforms are part of a rebranding campaign ahead of the Titans' move to the new Nissan Stadium, which is set to be completed in February 2027.

"We are incredibly proud to unveil this new look for the Tennessee Titans," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. "Our uniforms and logo represent the strength of our history, the passion of our fans, and the bold future we're building together. Today is about honoring over 65 years of our organization while confidently stepping into the next chapter, and I couldn't be more excited for our players, our city, and our fans to wear this identity with pride."

The logo has undergone a facelift and was released before the stadium opening to allow for the new branding to be placed as the building goes up.

The flaming thumbtack with the "T" in the middle, along with three stars, has been replaced by a more "classic, timeless" look that features a larger block print "T" with three stars enclosed by a red circle. The old logo, which had navy as the feature color, will still be available at the team store as a retro color scheme.

The organization also released a secondary logo that has the "T" and three stars surrounded by a football. The logos are the result of various options that were placed in front of fans to see which style was preferred.

Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill said the rebrand to a more classic look was done with the intention of having a similar effect to when the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors changed their branding for their 2015-16 seasons.

The new color scheme will feature four colors: white, red, "Titans blue" and navy. The helmets will be all white with a matching white facemask. The previous color scheme featured six colors with two different greys in the mix.

The stripe on the helmet will resemble six strings representing a guitar, recognizing Nashville, which is known as the "Music City." The six strings will also be on the pants and the jersey sleeve.

Titans of Tennessee pic.twitter.com/f7MEinwKcb — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 13, 2026

"When you think about some of your favorite, classic, iconic, timeless sports brands, a thing you might notice is that most of those brands have two or three colors [at] most in their palette," senior vice president of brand marketing Erin Schwartz said. "We had six. When you have six colors, you have to find ways to integrate all those colors into both the logo and the uniform. You can get a busy piece by doing that. So we wanted to be really intentional, not only with the number of colors that we used, but the proportionality of them, how much we used of each, what was going to be a primary, where we are focusing."

The organization proudly stated that "Titans Blue" is the primary color, pointing out that Tennessee is the only team in the NFL that has this particular shade of blue.

There will be two jerseys: an away one in white and a home jersey in Titans blue to pay homage to the team's history dating back to its Houston Oilers roots. The away jersey will also feature a breast plate that reads "Tennessee" to represent the state when the Titans are on the road. The home jersey has a breastplate that reads "Titans" to represent the organization at Nissan Stadium.

The chest font draws inspiration from traditional woodblock printmaking -- a tribute to the city's creative spirit -- while the numbers echo classic collegiate design.

The jerseys will also feature three stars in a cluster on the underarm portion. The word "We" is inscribed in the collar to signify the team's "We over me" rallying cry.

"From the beginning, we approached this process with tremendous care and pride, knowing how much the Titans' identity means to our fans and to the state of Tennessee," Nihill said. "Every element of these uniforms was thoughtfully considered -- from the Titans blue and tri-star to the new six-string stripe that celebrates Nashville's deep musical roots. We wanted to honor the history that defines this franchise while creating something that reflects who we are today and where we're going. The result is a uniform that represents our team, our city and our state with authenticity and pride."