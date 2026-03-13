Free agent Arnold Ebiketie reaches 1-year deal with Eagles

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Free agent linebacker Arnold Ebiketie is signing a one-year deal worth a maximum of $7.3 million with the Philadelphia Eagles, his agent, Damarius Bilbo of Klutch Sports, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday night.

The deal includes $4.3 million fully guaranteed.

Ebiketie will join an Eagles team that lost edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Carolina Panthers earlier in free agency.

Ebiketie, 27, had a career-low two sacks in 2025 with the Falcons, but that was more because he was part of a deeper rotation rather than the centerpiece of Atlanta's pass rush. The Cameroon-born player was 10th in the league in quarterback pressure rate (16.4%) among players with at least 150 pass-rush snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. That figure was a team high for Atlanta edge rushers.

In 2024, Ebiketie led the Falcons with six sacks, before the team drafted Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. and signed Leonard Floyd in 2025. Under defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, the Falcons had a franchise-record 57 sacks last season. Ebiketie excelled as a complementary player.

Ebiketie also had six sacks in 2023 and 2.5 as a rookie in 2022.

The Falcons drafted Ebiketie in the second round in 2022 out of Penn State. He also played four seasons at Temple.

Ebiketie's family moved to Maryland from Cameroon when Ebiketie was 13 years old. He did not play football until high school, preferring soccer in his home country.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi contributed to this report.