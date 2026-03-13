CB Cobie Durant agrees to 1-year, $5.5M deal with Cowboys

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FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have made another free agent addition to their secondary, agreeing to a one-year, $5.5 million deal with Cobie Durant, who spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, his agent told ESPN.

The Cowboys have a cornerback need with DaRon Bland coming back from foot surgery and second-year cornerback Shavon Revel learning on the job after sitting out the first nine games as a rookie while recovering from a torn ACL.

Durant has seven career interceptions, returning two for touchdowns. He had three in 2025, matching his career high, but the Rams remade their cornerback position by trading for Trent McDuffie and then signing his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Jaylen Watson at the start of free agency.

Durant has some position flexibility by moving inside to the nickel spot if needed. The Cowboys signed safety Jalen Thompson to a three-year, $33 million deal and can use him at times in their nickel spot.

The Cowboys have picks No. 12 and No. 20 in the first round of the draft and could still look to add a cornerback on Day 1. They met with a number of cornerbacks at the NFL scouting combine recently and are expected to have some come to The Star for predraft visits as well.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.