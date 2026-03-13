Ravens see Trey Hendrickson as team's closer on defense

Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Ravens signing Trey Hendrickson after backing out of trading for Maxx Crosby. (1:49)

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- At Friday's introductory news conference for Trey Hendrickson, one of the first words that Baltimore Ravens coach Jesse Minter used to describe his new pass rusher was "closer."

Minter brought up the statistic about how Hendrickson is second in the NFL in fourth-quarter sacks since 2021 with 26.5.

"When we talk about being able to have a closer mentality and finish games and dominate in the fourth quarter, Trey is the epitome of that [with] how he's played the last four or five years," Minter said.

The ability to finish games is a major reason why Baltimore signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million deal, which includes $60 million guaranteed. Baltimore added Hendrickson less than 24 hours after its trade fell through for Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Ravens are hoping Hendrickson can reverse their fortune late in games. Baltimore has blown an NFL-worst 16 leads in the final five minutes of games over the past five seasons.

Hendrickson believes he's at his best in the fourth quarter because he's motivated "intrinsically."

"I think winning on defense and getting the ball back to your quarterback is something that I'm motivated to do," Hendrickson said. "I want the other 10 guys to count on me. If we're in a place and it's a pinch, you got to have gas in the tank and you got to be able to push when everybody else doesn't want to."

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta mentioned earlier in the week that there was a chance that Hendrickson and Crosby could have played together. Baltimore was in talks with Hendrickson before backing out of its trade for Crosby. League sources told ESPN that the Ravens had medical concerns that arose during Crosby's physical.

Hendrickson said it would have been a "phenomenal opportunity" to be paired with Crosby.

"Nothing but respect for him and the way he carries himself on and off the field, the adversity that he's overcome in his personal life," Hendrickson said of Crosby. "At some point, you know that this was going to be something that was a tremendous opportunity to rush on a great defense. Whoever's on the other side of the ball, you got guys that have been in this building that I'm excited to play with as well."

Hendrickson gives Baltimore one of its most prolific pass rushers in years. Since 2021, Hendrickson's 61 sacks rank fourth in the NFL behind Myles Garrett (83), T.J. Watt (65.5) and Micah Parsons (65). Over that span, the most sacks produced by a Ravens edge rusher is Kyle Van Noy with 23.5.

In his five seasons with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, Hendrickson has watched the Ravens' defense and has been impressed with the likes of safety Kyle Hamilton and middle linebacker Roquan Smith.

"Well, I've seen a lot of purple at the Pro Bowls over the last four years," Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson said that playing the Bengals twice a season didn't really factor in his decision to sign with the Ravens. But he was pleased to stay in the division.

"It's gritty football, and it's the type of football I like to play," Hendrickson said. "Winning games is the most exciting thing about being here in the Ravens building. There's a standard of winning here that's unmatched across the league."