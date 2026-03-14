2026 NFL free agency: Five most improved teams, best signings

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Did we all enjoy the first week of NFL free agency? The deals came fast and furious once the negotiating period began on Monday, with many of the top free agents being linked to new teams within the first couple of hours. By Wednesday, when free agency officially began, many of the players listed in our top 100 ranking of the 2026 free agent group were already snagged.

Some teams signed more top players than others. And now that a few frenzy-filled days have passed, we thought it would be a good time to crown the early winners of free agency. We named five teams that have improved the most and picked each team's best and most underrated signings.

Which rosters might look different in 2026 due to their early success in free agency? Let's start with a franchise that made its biggest moves on defense. (Teams are listed alphabetically.)

Best signing: Jaelan Phillips, LB

There was some debate over whether Phillips or Trey Hendrickson was the best edge rusher in this free agent class, but Phillips, at 26, is the younger of the two and still has some possibility for growth. The Eagles' defense improved on film once it added Phillips at midseason, and although he had just two sacks for Philadelphia, he had 27 pressures.

Edge rusher was a huge need for a Panthers team that ranked just 28th in sacks (30) and 24th in pass rush win rate (34.4%) last season. Signing Phillips was very expensive, with a four-year, $120 million contract, but the Panthers had the cap space to make the move.

Most underrated signing: Devin Lloyd, LB

Lloyd matured into a top linebacker over the past couple of seasons with the Jaguars. Since 2024, he has recorded 3.5 sacks, 194 total tackles and 11 passes defended. The "underrated" part here is the price to add him. The Panthers got Lloyd on a three-year, $45 million deal, a real discount compared to the expected cost. A contract forecast model from ESPN's Seth Walder had Lloyd listed with a likely $22.5 million per year.

Other moves: Signed OT Rasheed Walker (Packers), QB Kenny Pickett (Raiders), C Luke Fortner (Saints) and WR John Metchie III (Jets); lost C Cade Mays (to Lions) and RB Rico Dowdle (to Steelers).

Best signing: Kenneth Walker III, RB

The Chiefs' offense needed Walker, even at three years, $43.05 million. Last season, Chiefs running backs Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco combined for just one run of more than 20 yards. Walker had 12 such runs, including the postseason.

A good running back -- and more importantly, an explosive one -- matters when you have an offensive line that can create rushing lanes. And led by Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith, the Chiefs have a line that can do that.

Most underrated signing: Khyiris Tonga, DT

This was a player the Patriots wanted to bring back, but they couldn't get an extension finished during the regular season. Tonga was an important part of the New England run defense as a nose tackle in 2025. He had a stop rate of 83%; in other words, 83% of his run tackles prevented a successful play for the offense. The league average for interior linemen was around 71% last season. He agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract. Oh, and he can play fullback too if the Chiefs need one.

Other moves: Re-signed TE Travis Kelce; signed S Alohi Gilman; lost QB Gardner Minshew (to Cardinals), LB Leo Chenal (to Commanders), RB Isiah Pacheco (to Lions), CB Jaylen Watson (to Rams) and S Bryan Cook (to Bengals).

Best signing: Romeo Doubs, WR

Doubs gives the Patriots a strong receiver who can replace Stefon Diggs and run all kinds of routes: intermediate, over the middle, outs and even the occasional deep pattern. Doubs ranked 20th among wide receivers in the ESPN receiver scores last season and also ranked 20th in my DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric. He might end up as the Patriots' top option if they can't work out an A.J. Brown trade, so don't be surprised if he tops 1,000 yards for the first time.

play 1:41 What Romeo Doubs to Patriots means for A.J. Brown Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that Romeo Doubs is heading to the Patriots and explains what that now means for A.J. Brown's chances of heading to New England.

Most underrated signing: Reggie Gilliam, FB

Coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense in New England has always used a fullback, from Heath Evans to James Develin. Last season, the Patriots were stuck trying to use converted tight end Jack Westover. Gilliam gives them one of the top fullbacks in the league to lead the way blocking from the I-formation. He's not going to catch passes -- he has three receptions in the past three seasons -- but that's not what they need him for in Foxborough anyway.

Other moves: Signed Edge Dre'Mont Jones, S Kevin Byard III and G Alijah Vera-Tucker; lost Edge K'Lavon Chaisson (to Commanders), DT Khyiris Tonga (to Chiefs), TE Austin Hooper (to Falcons) and OT Vederian Lowe (to 49ers).

Best signing (or trade, actually): Michael Pittman Jr., WR

The Steelers got a strong WR2 here for just a late-round pick swap, giving up a sixth-rounder and getting a seventh-rounder back. Then the Steelers signed Pittman to a three-year, $59 million extension. I'm a fan of the trade but not really the extension. However, in the short term, this a good player and a strong addition to the Steelers' wide receiver room.

Pittman still had a positive receiving DVOA last season in what otherwise seemed like a down year, as he dropped from 11.7 to 9.8 yards per reception. But he's just 28 years old, so there's room for a rebound. He'll be more of a midrange target, while DK Metcalf stretches the field.

Most underrated signing: Jamel Dean, CB

Dean led the NFL in my cornerback coverage DVOA metric last season, ahead of superstars such as Derek Stingley Jr. and Quinyon Mitchell. Cornerback statistics are notoriously inconsistent from season to season, so you can't count on Dean to have another outstanding season in 2026. But he was above average in 2024 as well and will turn 30 years old in October. The Steelers signed him to a three-year, $36.75 million deal.

Other moves: Signed RB Rico Dowdle (Panthers), S Jaquan Brisker (Bears) and S Darnell Savage (Bills); lost G Isaac Seumalo (to Cardinals), CB James Pierre (to Vikings) and RB Kenneth Gainwell (to Buccaneers).

Best signing: Mike Evans, WR

The 49ers made only one major signing, but it was a really good one. Evans is exactly the kind of receiver that the 49ers were missing in a couple of ways. He's a large (6-foot-5, 231-pound) perimeter threat who can win on 50-50 balls, and he's an experienced veteran who can be an important locker room presence. The injury-riddled 49ers have to hope they are getting the Evans from most of his career (11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons) instead of last year's Evans (who dealt with hamstring and collarbone injuries and played just eight games).

play 1:28 Schefter: Mike Evans is veteran presence 49ers were looking for Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee how Mike Evans ended up signing with the 49ers.

Most underrated signing: Vederian Lowe, OT

Lowe is not the best player out there; his pass block win rate was 89.2% last season, which is below average, although his run block win rate was an above-average 75.7%. However, he fits well in San Francisco as a swing tackle just in case something happens with Trent Williams' contract situation or in case 37-year-old Williams comes back but gets hurt during the 2026 season.

Other moves: Traded for DT Osa Odighizuwa (from Cowboys); signed LB Dre Greenlaw (Broncos); lost WR Kendrick Bourne (to Cardinals) and DT Jordan Elliott (to Titans).