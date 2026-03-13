Titans release CB L'Jarius Sneed, save $11.4M on salary cap

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans released cornerback L'Jarius Sneed on Friday, a move that saves $11.4 million in cap space.

Sneed struggled to stay on the field for Tennessee, appearing in 12 games over two seasons. He had signed a four-year, $76 million contract after the Titans acquired him in a 2024 trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans signed defensive backs Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott and Josh Williams earlier this week to restock their cornerbacks room.

Starting the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list as he recovered from a knee procedure in May and a lingering quad injury, Sneed played seven games last season and finished with 26 tackles and three passes defended. He suffered another quad injury in Week 7 against the New England Patriots and missed the final 10 games of the season after going on injured reserve.

At the scouting combine, Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said Sneed was undergoing rehab on the quad injury.

"Frustrating for him," Borgonzi said. "But he's continued to work and get himself healthy."

Sneed was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2020.