Boye Mafe to help fill void in Bengals' post-Trey Hendrickson era

Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Ravens signing Trey Hendrickson after backing out of trading for Maxx Crosby. (1:49)

Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- It took a couple of days into free agency, but the biggest question surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals was finally answered.

The more it looked like Trey Hendrickson's departure was inevitable this offseason, the greater the unknown became about the Bengals' defensive line. Unquestionably, Hendrickson had been the team's best pass rusher for his first four years in Cincinnati. But it was a matter of time before Cincinnati had to find a different solution to pressuring quarterbacks.

This week, they arrived at a potential solution. The Bengals signed former Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Boye Mafe to a three-year deal worth $60 million and also agreed to terms with defensive lineman Jonathan Allen on a two-year deal worth $26 million, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Between that and Hendrickson's departure to the Baltimore Ravens, the team's chief AFC North rival, the break couldn't be any clearer. Cincinnati is officially in its-post Hendrickson era.

In 2023 and 2024, Mafe combined for 15 sacks. That is the type of production he and the Bengals believe can happen in Cincinnati.

"I believe that's what they brought me in here to do -- bring that back into light," Mafe told reporters Thursday. "Be that person to help in the pass rush, helping the defense on all downs.

"And that's what I want to do when I come here -- bring that championship mentality and that bring that level to the game."

Boye Mafe will be looked upon to get after the quarterback as the Bengals enter their post-Trey Hendrickson era. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Replacing Hendrickson will be a massive challenge. Between 2021 and 2024, Hendrickson was third among all players with 57 total sacks. He made the Pro Bowl in each of those four NFL seasons and was an All-Pro selection in 2024 after leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks.

But the team was never committed to Hendrickson long-term. Even the raise that settled last year's contract dispute and ended his holdout was designed to allow him to hit free agency this week. After the Ravens failed to acquire Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby via trade, Hendrickson signed a four-year deal worth $112 million with Baltimore.

Cincinnati has been plotting its post-Hendrickson course for a few years. In two of the last three drafts, the Bengals drafted a defensive end in the first round -- Myles Murphy in 2023 and Shemar Stewart in 2025. Last season, Murphy finally had his breakout campaign with 5.5 sacks.

Like Stewart, the Bengals are hopeful Mafe can convert pressure and athleticism into tangible metrics.

Mafe was eighth in the NFL in pass rush win rate as an edge rusher in 2025 but had just two sacks and four quarterback hits, according to Next Gen Stats. He knows that he will have to produce for a Bengals defense that was tied for 22nd in the league in sacks last season (35).

"With me buying in and getting that chance to really dig into that and really get into the nitty gritty of what I need to do to improve my game, I feel like that untapped potential can really show itself," Mafe said.

But Mafe is just part of the solution for the Bengals in free agency. Cincinnati also added Allen, an infusion of interior pass rush that was sorely needed. Last season with the Minnesota Vikings, Allen lined up primarily in the middle of the team's defensive line. The 31-year-old finished the season with 3.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hits last season.

Last month at the combine, Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden detailed what he wants from the interior defensive line. Explosiveness, destroying blocks and being a handful for opposing offensive linemen in pass-heavy schemes are all ways that someone such as Allen can benefit the Bengals.

"The more that your defensive line can do that, obviously the more options that you have in coverage," Golden said in February.

All three of Cincinnati's major acquisitions in free agency have been on defensive players: Mafe, Allen and safety Bryan Cook, who was previously with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cook was also introduced Thursday after he signed his three-year deal worth $40.25 million. Mafe said he hopes that he and Cook can be the difference that the Bengals are looking for, especially now with Hendrickson elsewhere in the AFC North.

"There's a lot of young guys and a lot of talent on the team," Mafe said. "I feel like bringing that with Bryan, me and everyone we bring into the team, that I can be very helpful to the team, that we can create something and build something."