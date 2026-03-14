Source: Calvin Ridley staying with Titans on restructured deal

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans and wide receiver Calvin Ridley have agreed to a restructured contract, a source confirmed to ESPN, ensuring he remains with the team for the 2026 season.

The move was prompted by a $2 million roster bonus due Saturday.

Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Titans in March 2024 that included $50 million in guaranteed money. This restructuring addresses what would have been a $26.5 million salary cap hit and keeps the wide receiver in Tennessee.

Ridley, 31, suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and missed the next three games. He returned in Week 11 against the Houston Texans but suffered a broken fibula and missed the rest of the season.

He finished with 17 receptions for 303 yards in seven games last season. He posted 1,017 yards on 64 catches in his first season with Tennessee.

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said at the scouting combine that Ridley's rehab process has been going great.

Keeping Ridley in the fold allows him to pair with free agent wideout Wan'Dale Robinson, who signed a four-year, $78 million contract with the Titans earlier this week. Ridley is also reunited with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, whom he played for in his final season at Alabama.