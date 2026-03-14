Trey Lance returns to Chargers on one-year deal

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Free agent quarterback Trey Lance agreed to a deal to return to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, the team announced.

Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it's a one-year deal worth up to $6.75 million.

The No. 3 pick in the 2021 draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Lance hasn't reached the potential that made him a top pick, though he hasn't been given a significant chance to do so. He started four games in two years with the 49ers, posting a 2-2 record while throwing for 797 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions on 56-of-102 passing. An ankle injury cost him his starting job, setting the stage for Brock Purdy's run of success with the Niners.

In 2023, the Dallas Cowboys acquired Lance for a fourth-round pick, but he did not play a snap that season and started just one game, the 2024 regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders. He completed 20 of 34 passes for 244 yards without a touchdown or interception, and ran for 26 yards on six carries in a 23-19 last-second loss.

Lance's playtime was similar in Los Angeles; his only start came in the team's season finale against the Denver Broncos, when most starters were resting. Lance finished with 146 passing yards and one interception and completed 20 of 44 passes.

Lance, 25, has always been seen as somewhat of a project. He played just 19 games in college at North Dakota State but has never had the lengthy in-game opportunity usually reserved for top picks.

ESPN's Kris Rhim contributed to this report.