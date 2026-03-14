Giants add WR Darnell Mooney on one-year contract, sources say

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Free agent wide receiver Darnell Mooney is signing with the New York Giants on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

With the Falcons in 2025, Mooney dealt with injuries and had a down season, with 32 catches, 443 yards and just a single touchdown. He broke his collarbone on the first day of training camp and missed Week 1. Mooney also missed two other games with a hamstring injury.

Mooney's first season with the Falcons was arguably the best of his career and he was a good complement to top receiver Drake London. In 2024, Mooney had 64 catches for 992 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. Atlanta signed Mooney in the 2024 offseason from the Chicago Bears.

Mooney, 28, was drafted in the fifth round by the Bears in 2020. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark once in Chicago with 81 catches and 1,055 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2021.