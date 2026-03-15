Safety Nick Scott returns to Panthers on 1-year deal

Pat McAfee and the crew break down how Jaelan Phillips fits with the Panthers' defense. (1:15)

Why Jaelan Phillips is a great addition for the Panthers (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Safety Nick Scott, who had a career-high 111 tackles last season, is returning to the Carolina Panthers on a one-year contract, the team announced Saturday.

The Panthers signed Scott, 30, to a one-year deal last offseason to add depth to the secondary, and he started all 17 games and had an interception vs. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone that played a major factor in Carolina's upset win in Week 13.

He also had nine tackles in a first-round playoff loss to Los Angeles.

Leadership was Scott's biggest strength, and he helped coach Dave Canales develop the type of culture he wants in Carolina.

A seventh-round draft pick by the Rams in 2019, Scott has five interceptions and 355 tackles in seven seasons.

ESPN's David Newton contributed to his report.