Sources: Dallas Goedert stays with Eagles on new 1-year deal

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert reached agreement on a one-year, $7 million contract Sunday, sources told ESPN.

The deal includes a $4.25 million signing bonus, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

By getting the deal done, the Eagles avoid a dead-cap hit of more than $20 million that would have come when Goedert's contract expired this Monday. Goedert and the team had agreed to push that void date back multiple times while working out the contract details, delaying when he officially would become a free agent.

Philadelphia has been juggling multiple situations, including trade discussions revolving around receiver A.J. Brown. Should they trade Brown before June 1, the Eagles will incur a cap hit of more than $40 million -- a number that shrinks to around $20 million if they trade him afterward.

By coming to terms and avoiding the Goedert dead-cap hit, they now have more financial flexibility in 2026, including when it comes to Brown.

However, there are no new developments regarding Brown, according to Schefter, even though they are bringing Goedert back.

Goedert, 31, was the subject of trade speculation last offseason as he entered the final year of a contract with the Eagles that was slated to pay him north of $14 million in 2025.

Ultimately, Goedert and the Eagles agreed to a reworked deal that paid him $10 million with a chance to earn an additional $1 million in incentives.

Goedert was a key part of Philadelphia's passing attack last season, catching a career-best 60 passes for 591 yards. He was heavily featured in the red zone and shattered his previous high with 11 touchdowns.

Philadelphia, though, did not get consistent high-level blocking from its tight end group, and that included Goedert, who has generally been strong in that area over his career.

A second-round pick of the Eagles in 2018, Goedert has 409 catches for 4,676 yards and 35 scores over eight seasons.