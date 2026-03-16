Jalen Reeves-Maybin re-elected as NFLPA board president

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SAN DIEGO -- Jalen Reeves-Maybin was re-elected as president of the NFL Players Association's Board of Player Representatives on Sunday.

The nine-year pro begins his second two-year term.

"I'm honored that the Board has trusted me to continue serving as president," Reeves-Maybin said in a statement. "There's important work ahead and I'm looking forward to continue advocating on behalf of our membership to protect our rights and advance our interests."

Reeves-Maybin played for the Chicago Bears last season and is currently a free agent. He spent seven seasons with the Detroit Lions over two stints and also played one season with the Houston Texans.

The board also elected four new players to serve on the Executive Committee:

Tanoh Kpassagnon will serve as treasurer. The nine-year defensive end played last season with the Bears and previously served as an alternate player representative.

Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, New York Jets defensive lineman Harrison Phillips and Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin also were elected.

They will join returning Executive Committee members Oren Burks, Cam Heyward, Ted Karras, Case Keenum, Brandon McManus and Thomas Morstead, who were all re-elected Sunday.