Veteran CB Darius Slay retires after 13 NFL seasons

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Veteran cornerback Darius Slay announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 13 seasons.

"This game put me in a position to take care of my family and loved ones and I'm forever grateful. It's hard to say goodbye, but God has a new chapter for me and I'm ready to turn the page and start my new journey," he wrote on a statement posted to social media.

Slay was claimed by the Buffalo Bills on waivers last December after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers but did not report to the team. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter at the time that his client chose not to report because he was contemplating his future.

Slay, 35, played in 10 games for the Steelers last season, starting nine. He recorded three passes defensed, a fumble recovery and 36 total tackles.

In 2024 he capped a five-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles by winning a Super Bowl with the franchise. He was released the next offseason after which he signed with the Steelers.

A six-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2017, Slay had 28 interceptions, 163 passes defended and 655 tackles in his 13-season career, which began with the Detroit Lions, who selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Mississippi State.