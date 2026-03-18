Why Ravens are taking uncharacteristic 'big swing' with Trey Hendrickson

Stephen A. Smith weighs in on the Ravens signing Trey Hendrickson after backing out of trading for Maxx Crosby. (1:49)

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Shortly after the Baltimore Ravens signed defensive end Trey Hendrickson last week, general manager Eric DeCosta reflected on the first time he saw him a small school prospect at the East-West Shrine game practices nine years ago.

"This guy was flying around, and that left an impression on me that week," DeCosta said. "We weren't able to get him in the draft, but I'm not surprised by the trajectory of his career and what he's been able to accomplish."

Baltimore is banking on Hendrickson to fly off the edge and immediately upgrade its pass rush, which was one of the weak spots on last season's disappointing season. The Ravens have talked about how Hendrickson has caused them problems over the years, and Hendrickson has totaled the third-most sacks in the NFL over the last three seasons with 41.

But Hendrickson has to prove what he can do going forward after signing a four-year, $112 million contract with Baltimore. Hendrickson, who will turn 32 before the end of the season, is coming off a season in which he missed 10 games for a core muscle injury that required surgery.

The issue of longevity is an important one after the Ravens created one of the biggest headlines of the NFL offseason by rescinding a trade for edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Sources told ESPN that the Ravens backed out of the trade due to medical concerns about Crosby during his physical.

Then, Baltimore showed its confidence in Hendrickson's relentlessness and motor by committing $60 million in guaranteed money, which includes his signing bonus and his salaries in 2026 and 2027.

"I think he has a lot left in the tank," DeCosta said. "I think one of the things about Trey is, he impacted the games when he was in New Orleans, but it took him a while to get going. And so, he's got fresh legs."

DeCosta then pointed to Hendrickson, saying, "I mean, look at this guy. He's going to be ready to roll, and he's fresh; he's healthy; he's strong, and he's ready to do some damage."

Hendrickson, a four-time Pro Bowler, has recorded at least 13.5 sacks in four of his last six seasons. He led the league with 17.5 sacks in 2024.

It's been a challenge for pass rushers to maintain that level of production later in their careers. Over the last decade, there have been just three players at 31 or older who have totaled over 13 sacks: Robert Quinn (18.5 sacks in 2021), Khalil Mack (17 in 2023) and Calais Campbell (14.5 in 2017).

In his opening statement at his introductory news conference, Hendrickson named DeCosta, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, coach Jesse Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver as those who are in his corner.

"I take a lot of pride in proving people that believe in me correct, and I look forward to doing that," Hendrickson said. "The standard is high here, and I'm excited for that challenge."

The Ravens' big-money deal with Hendrickson is an uncharacteristic one. Baltimore hasn't made this type of financial commitment to a free-agent pass rusher in years.

In 2022, Justin Houston signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract. In 2023, Jadeveon Clowney agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal. In 2024, Kyle Van Noy reached a two-year, $9 million agreement.

DeCosta said a number of factors played in the decision to sign Hendrickson to a deal that averages $28 million per season, which ranks 11th among edge rushers. The Ravens carried over a $10 million cap surplus from last season, and the team didn't feel it could come away with an impact pass rusher with the No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft.

"We felt like this was a year to take a big swing," DeCosta said. "We saw some players that we thought could impact us [with] Trey being one of the main guys."

A third-round pick in 2017 by the New Orleans Saints, Hendrickson only made three starts in his first three seasons before becoming one of the most dependable and consistent edge rushers. He only missed four games over a five-year stretch from 2020 to 2024.

Last season, Hendrickson missed the last nine games because of a core muscle injury. He last played in late October and had surgery in mid-December.

Hendrickson said he was cleared in January.

"I've been fresh, been ready to go," Hendrickson said. "I'm excited to have that humbling opportunity to rebuild my body and to mold it in the way I want it to play. I feel great. I'm excited for the opportunity to play football. Going into Year 10, that's a dream come true."