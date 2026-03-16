Colts re-sign TE Mo Alie-Cox, a key piece in rushing attack

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The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox, the team announced Monday.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Alie-Cox, 32, has carved out a role as one of the most reliable inline blocking tight ends, serving as a key piece of the Colts' sizzling rushing attack in recent seasons.

A former basketball player at VCU, Alie-Cox transitioned to football after college in 2017 and made the Colts' roster in 2018, when he became a mainstay.

But he has also proved to be a capable receiver, too. Alie-Cox caught 13 passes for 117 yards last season. But with Indianapolis drafting tight end Tyler Warren in the first round, Alie-Cox was targeted just 20 times -- his fewest since the 2019 season.

The eight-year veteran established himself as a leader on the Colts' offense as one of the team's most tenured players. For his career, Alie-Cox has 127 catches for 1,550 yards and 16 touchdowns.

ESPN's Stephen Holder contributed to this report.