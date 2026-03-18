2026 NFL free agency: Roster moves, questions for 32 teams

Open Extended Reactions

The first week of 2026 NFL free agency was flooded with shocking deals and moves (big and small) from all 32 teams.

Top players such as Tyler Linderbaum, Trey Hendrickson, Jaelan Phillips and Malik Willis, to name a few, flew off the market and are expected to make immediate impacts. We also saw a bit of drama with the Raiders taking back Maxx Crosby after a failed trade, Geno Smith returning to New York and Kyler Murray creating QB competition in Minnesota.

Which teams reached their goals? Which teams lost more than gained? And what questions have still yet to be answered? Our NFL Nation reporters sorted out the moves and broke down all 32 teams' approaches.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Biggest additions: DJ Moore (WR), Bradley Chubb (OLB)

Biggest losses: David Edwards (LG), Reggie Gilliam (FB), Cam Lewis (DB)

Did the Bills hit their free agency goals? Some of them. Buffalo added most of its top positions of need by re-signing, trading and signing at center, receiver, pass rusher and safety to lock in starters. But there are lingering questions at linebacker, defensive line and receiver depth, while a solid portion of that will come in the draft, there's still work to be done.

One thing we heard: It's not new to hear that quarterback Josh Allen was involved in attracting or keeping a player, but center Connor McGovern praised his quarterback's efforts. "It doesn't hurt when you have No. 17 in your corner also trying to drive things through," McGovern said. That only continues to reinforce the impact of Allen's voice.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Inside linebacker. The shift in defensive philosophy has already resulted in significant change, both with players let go and new ones brought in thus far. The top players at the position currently are Terrel Bernard and Dorian Williams. GM Brandon Beane did express that this draft has a good class of linebackers, which could be how the team addresses the position. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Biggest additions: Malik Willis (QB), Joshua Uche (LB), Jalen Tolbert (WR)

Biggest losses: Tua Tagovailoa (QB), Jaylen Waddle (WR), Bradley Chubb (LB)

Did the Dolphins hit their free agency goals? Miami landed its top target and the No. 1 free agent quarterback in Willis. That's a win in its own right. First-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan also shed some of the team's more expensive contracts and has loaded up on defensive back depth -- although it's still unclear whether there's a starter among his additions.

One thing we heard: The Dolphins are excited to land Willis, especially considering Sullivan and new coach Jeff Hafley watched his development over the past two seasons. Even better for the team, Willis' contract is structured in a way that allows Miami to continue building its roster. Sullivan was intent on not being "big spenders" in free agency this year, and managed to stay true to that all while landing a starting quarterback.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Edge rusher. Uche, Chop Robinson and David Ojabo is a relatively unproven group that still needs another starting-caliber player and more depth. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Biggest additions: Kevin Byard III (S), Romeo Doubs (WR), Dre'Mont Jones (OLB)

Biggest losses: K'Lavon Chaisson (OLB), Stefon Diggs (WR), Jaylinn Hawkins (S)

Did the Patriots hit their free agency goals? Coach Mike Vrabel made the point that the Patriots had built a foundation, and now they would be remodeling with the goal of creating more depth and competition across the roster. In that sense, the Patriots accomplished their free agency goals, spending some significant capital to do so. Their long-term goals are tied to drafting and developing those types of players, which would be more cost efficient.

play 1:41 What Romeo Doubs to Patriots means for A.J. Brown Adam Schefter tells Pat McAfee that Romeo Doubs is heading to the Patriots and explains what that now means for A.J. Brown's chances of heading to New England.

One thing we heard: Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf left open the possibility of trading for Eagles WR A.J. Brown, saying there is no deadline on that type of transaction and the team is always looking for ways to improve.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Offensive line. The Patriots project to start LT Will Campbell, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Jared Wilson, RG Mike Onwenu, RT Morgan Moses, with C/G Ben Brown as the top backup. Building depth behind that group is a necessity. -- Mike Reiss

Biggest additions: Geno Smith (QB), Minkah Fitzpatrick (S), Demario Davis (LB)

Biggest losses: Jermaine Johnson (DE), Alijah Vera-Tucker (G), Quincy Williams (LB)

Did the Jets hit their free agency goals? The Jets found a bridge quarterback to replace the ineffective Justin Fields. Smith isn't a great solution (a league-high 17 interceptions in 2025), but he was the best solution for them in a thin QB market. Fitzpatrick and Davis provide much-needed leadership and savvy for a defense that lacked both last season.

One thing we heard: The low-cost trade for Smith (only $3.3 million in salary) reinforces the belief that the Jets are waiting for the 2027 draft to find their long-term solution at QB. The one caveat: if they're blown away by Ty Simpson (Alabama) during the predraft process.

Biggest remaining roster hole: No. 2 receiver. The Jets need someone to complement Garrett Wilson, but it's hard to attract free agents because of their less-than-ideal QB situation. They're monitoring the Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr., who could be available by trade. But look for the Jets to draft a receiver with one of their picks at No. 16, No. 33 or No. 44. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Biggest additions: Trey Hendrickson (DE), John Simpson (G), Jaylinn Hawkins (S)

Biggest losses: Tyler Linderbaum (C), Isaiah Likely (TE), Dre'Mont Jones (OLB)

Did the Ravens hit their free agency goals? Not yet, but it was a good start. The Ravens addressed their biggest need at pass rusher by signing Hendrickson after they surprisingly rescinded the trade for Maxx Crosby. Baltimore had to upgrade at edge rusher after recording 30 sacks last season, which was tied for the second fewest in franchise history. The Ravens also added a starting right guard in Simpson, a starting safety in Hawkins and a blocking tight end in Durham Smythe.

One thing we heard: "I am certainly hopeful that we'll get an extension done. I think it's important to both parties, but we remain to see what's going to take place in the future," Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said about QB Lamar Jackson. He has two years left on his current deal and didn't reach a contract extension by the start of free agency.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Center. The Ravens weren't able to sign Linderbaum, a three-time Pro Bowl player who became the league's highest-paid at the position when he signed a three-year, $81 million contract with the Raiders. Baltimore doesn't have many options to fill that sizable void in free agency. So the Ravens could find their starting center in the second round of the draft by selecting Logan Jones (Iowa) or Connor Lew (Auburn), both of whom are generally regarded as the best prospects at that position. -- Jamison Hensley

Biggest additions: Boye Mafe (EDGE), Bryan Cook (S), Jonathan Allen (DL)

Biggest losses: Trey Hendrickson (EDGE), Joseph Ossai (EDGE), Geno Stone (S)

Did the Bengals hit their free agency goals? The Bengals did a decent job. Landing Allen late in the week was the move that could be the difference for them. Cincinnati has lacked an interior pass rush in recent seasons. If Allen can be effective, then the combination of Mafe, along with growth from Shemar Stewart and Myles Murphy, can give the Bengals a very strong front.

One thing we heard: Both Mafe and Cook each addressed a key theme for Cincinnati: adding defensive leadership. "Here I will be a leader, that vocal point and that anchor they can depend on to get guys lined up or just be a point of reference when the bullets are flying," Cook said.

Biggest remaining roster hole: A veteran linebacker. Cincinnati still needs someone to help Barrett Carter and Demetrius Knight Jr. The team invested time and resources at a pretty significant level in 2025. Adding a veteran can help the second-year players improve and help fix Cincinnati's defense. The Bengals also still have voids at both inside and outside cornerback. -- Ben Baby

Biggest additions: Tytus Howard (OT), Zion Johnson (G), Elgton Jenkins (C/G)

Biggest losses: Devin Bush (LB)

Did the Browns hit their free agency goals? Nearly. Browns GM Andrew Berry was expected to pour significant resources into the offense and that started in the trenches, where Cleveland had four Week 1 offensive line starters and six linemen total hit free agency. Within days, the Browns added three linemen with a combined 252 career starts.

One thing we heard: Johnson spoke on why he went to the Browns: "The pitch for me was clear. Looking at the team from outside-in, for me, it looked like a team on the rise. There's a lot of pieces. The front office is very hellbent on improving the offensive line, improving the team as a whole."

Biggest remaining roster holes: Left tackle and wide receiver. The Browns eschewed heavily pursuing some of the top free agent quarterback options. So that leaves these two positions. The draft is the logical spot for the Browns to address those needs with their two first-round picks (No. 6 and No. 24). -- Daniel Oyefusi

Biggest additions: Michael Pittman Jr. (WR), Jamel Dean (CB), Rico Dowdle (RB)

Biggest losses: Kenneth Gainwell (RB), Calvin Austin III (WR), Isaac Seumalo (G)

Did the Steelers hit their free agency goals? Yes. Outside of solidifying the quarterback position, the Steelers methodically addressed their most pressing needs by trading for Pittman and signing a handful of secondary players and defensive linemen. They also quickly filled the hole left by Gainwell's departure to Tampa Bay by adding Dowdle, who has familiarity with coach Mike McCarthy's system from their days with the Cowboys. The Steelers' additions give them the flexibility to take the best available among several different positions with their premium Day 1 and Day 2 picks at the draft.

One thing we heard: Dean intercepted Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and returned it for a pick-6. It marked the quarterback's first interception of what would become his third MVP season. Dean on what it would mean if Rodgers returned to the Steelers: "I am looking forward to him signing back because I have that same football. I need him to sign it. So I've been waiting five years just to be able to ask him like, 'Hey, you remember this ball? I've been meaning for you to sign this ball for so many years, and I think this is a good time to do it.'"

Biggest remaining roster hole: Offensive line. Outside of quarterback -- which is obviously a significant hole with just Will Howard and Mason Rudolph under contract -- the Steelers still need some help on the line with Seumalo's departure. The Steelers have an in-house option to slot in at left guard with Spencer Anderson, but they could also bring in outside competition. The same could be said for left tackle as Broderick Jones recovers from spinal fusion surgery in his neck. Dylan Cook played well in Jones' absence, but they could use the depth in the form of a swing tackle addition. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Biggest additions: Braden Smith (RT), David Montgomery (RB), Reed Blankenship (S)

Biggest losses: Tytus Howard (OL)

Did the Texans hit their free agency goals? Yes. They added depth on the offense in Smith and guards Evan Brown and Wyatt Teller -- but there's still more to be done. Houston has improved an already stout defense with the addition of Blankenship.

play 0:54 Schefter: Houston fortifying its O-line with Braden Smith Adam Schefter reports that OT Braden Smith will join the Texans on a two-year, $25 million deal.

One thing we heard: The Texans plan to keep improving the offensive line through the draft. They have four picks in the first three rounds, so expect them to add young talent there.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Offensive line. This is still the priority after Houston finished the 2025 season ranked 30th in pass block win rate (55.5%) and last in run block win rate (68.4%). Howard was their best linemen last season who could play multiple spots, so until the Texans replace him, they shouldn't be content. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Biggest additions: Arden Key (DE), Colby Wooden (DT), Micheal Clemons (DE)

Biggest losses: Michael Pittman Jr. (WR), Zaire Franklin (LB), Nick Cross (S)

Did the Colts hit their free agency goals? Yes and no. The Colts prioritized retaining in-house, with wide receiver Alec Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones. But it was expensive, and it came with consequences, such as the loss of Pittman and his large salary cap figure. The Colts also had to be measured in their pursuit of edge rushers, which is ongoing.

One thing we heard: The Colts were among the teams that made legitimate efforts to land pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who ultimately signed with the Ravens. The Colts offered what they believed to be a competitive package, but the Ravens -- after walking away from the Maxx Crosby trade -- beat out other suitors and scooped up Hendrickson.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Pass rusher. Key and Clemons are considered rotational players, leaving 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu as the team's most proven edge rusher. The Colts have already seen veteran free agents Kwity Paye and Samson Ebukam sign elsewhere. -- Stephen Holder

Biggest additions: Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RB)

Biggest losses: Travis Etienne Jr. (RB), Devin Lloyd (LB)

Did the Jaguars hit their free agency goals? They re-signed cornerback Montaric Brown, which means they've locked in both starting outside corners (Travis Hunter will start on the opposite side). Adding Rodriguez somewhat helps offset the loss of Etienne, but that puts pressure on second-year back Bhayshul Tuten to take on a significantly larger role than he had as a rookie. But the Jaguars didn't sign any outside free agents other than Rodriguez, so they're going to rely on the draft to fill in other holes.

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

One thing we heard: GM James Gladstone said that reports of the team shopping wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. were "fraudulent claims." Gladstone, who added the Jaguars didn't get any offers for Thomas, reiterated that they view Thomas as a vital part of the offense in 2026.

Biggest remaining roster question: The Jaguars had the No. 1 rush defense in 2025 but didn't fare as well rushing the passer. The team's 222 QB pressures ranked second, but its 32 sacks ranked 27th. Other than tackle Arik Armstead, there wasn't much pass rush production from the interior, and beefing up that area of the defensive front remains the team's top offseason priority. -- Mike DiRocco

Biggest additions: John Franklin-Myers (DL), Wan'Dale Robinson (WR), Alontae Taylor (CB)

Biggest losses: L'Jarius Sneed (CB), Lloyd Cushenberry III (C), Chig Okonkwo (TE)

Did the Titans hit their free agency goals? Not quite. Adding Robinson and Franklin-Myers will help both sides of the ball in many ways. The Titans also revamped their secondary with the additions of Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott and Josh Williams. But there's still work to do on the offensive line and at linebacker.

One thing we heard: The Titans relied heavily on familiarity to reduce the uncertainty that comes with signing free agents and putting them in a new scheme. In total, 12 of Tennessee's 15 free agent additions have crossed paths with GM Mike Borgonzi, coach Robert Saleh or offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in previous stops.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Interior offensive line. Tennessee wanted to add a veteran center to set the protection for quarterback Cam Ward, but Austin Schlottmann has never been a full-time starter. Right guard remains a question also while last year's starter Kevin Zeitler is still a free agent. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Biggest additions: Jaylen Waddle (WR)

Biggest losses: John Franklin-Myers (DT), P.J. Locke (S)

Did the Broncos hit their free agency goals? They strolled through the first week of free agency, re-signing only their own players. But they went big for some pop on offense this week with the trade for Waddle, a pricey swap of three 2026 draft picks (first-, fourth- and fifth-round picks) for Waddle and a fourth-rounder, but the offense needed big-play help.

One thing we heard: The Broncos would say they have been very active in free agency over the past year and half, but they have preferred to re-sign their own players who had, or were about to, become free agents. Since July 2024, the top 17 contracts the Broncos have given to re-signing or extending their own players have included a little more than $320 million guaranteed at signing.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Tight end. It's difficult to see the upgrade plan at the position beyond potential game-plan adjustments unless the Broncos are poised to use a premium draft pick in April. The Broncos have re-signed Adam Trautman (three years), Nate Adkins (one year) and Lucas Krull (one year) to return alongside Evan Engram so far. The Broncos' tight ends combined for three touchdowns last season, and no player at the position averaged more than 9.8 yards per catch. -- Jeff Legwold

Biggest additions: Kenneth Walker III (RB), Alohi Gilman (S), Khyiris Tonga (DT)

Biggest losses: Trent McDuffie (CB), Leo Chenal (LB), Bryan Cook (S)

Did the Chiefs hit their free agency goals? Yes. GM Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid were able to address several areas of concern. Winning the sweepstakes for Walker was a big boost to the roster. Although the Chiefs lost several contributors on defense, they were still able to find suitable starters by adding Gilman and Tonga. Even adding quarterback Justin Fields was a cheaper salary decision than retaining veteran Gardner Minshew.

play 1:51 Woody questions Chiefs’ offense even after adding Kenneth Walker III Damien Woody and Dan Graziano express their concerns about the Chiefs’ offense and defense despite the addition of Kenneth Walker III.

One thing we heard: The main theme for the Chiefs is they showed their desire to return to the top of AFC. In signing Walker and Tonga, both players also expressed the willingness to continue their career with a team that has appeared in five of the past seven Super Bowls. Tight end Travis Kelce re-signed with the Chiefs in hopes of making one more Super Bowl run.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Defensive end. The Chiefs are hoping for a rebound year from George Karlaftis, but the team still doesn't know who will be the starter on the opposite end of the defensive line. The expectation is that the Chiefs will target upgrading that position in the draft. Behind Karlaftis, the depth is somewhat thin, with only Ashton Gillotte and Felix Anudike-Uzomah. -- Nate Taylor

Biggest additions: Tyler Linderbaum (C), Nakobe Dean (LB), Quay Walker (LB)

Biggest losses: Geno Smith (QB), Dylan Parham (G), Daniel Carlson (K)

Did the Raiders hit their free agency goals? Yes. The Raiders addressed a major weakness on the roster by signing the best offensive lineman in free agency. Linderbaum is a major asset to have for potential No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. On top of that, he drastically improves the Raiders' run blocking, opening the door for Ashton Jeanty to leap in Year 2. The addition of Dean, and Walker's effectiveness at rushing the quarterback should allow new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard to get creative in his blitz packages.

One thing we heard: Things have not been pretty for the Raiders over the past few seasons. But Walker and the rest of the free agents strongly believe in the direction Las Vegas is heading in under new coach Klint Kubiak and GM John Spytek. "I just think they got the right people here, especially with the staff, and I just truly believe in what [Spytek] is trying to accomplish here," Walker said. "... I just think we can actually get this thing turned around."

Biggest remaining roster holes: Nose tackle and safety. Las Vegas could very well use the draft to fill these needs. Safety Bud Clark (TCU) is a name to watch. He recorded 15 interceptions in the past four seasons, including two returned for a touchdown. Defensive tackles Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) and Kayden McDonald (Ohio State) have the potential to be a strong presence in Las Vegas' interior. -- Ryan McFadden

Biggest additions: Keaton Mitchell (RB), Tyler Biadasz (C)

Biggest losses: Odafe Oweh (OLB), Zion Johnson (LG)

Did the Chargers hit their free agency goals? Yes. GM Joe Hortiz prioritizes depth and responsible spending in free agency, and the Chargers did just that. Losing Oweh and Johnson was significant, but both contracts were at a price the Chargers were unwilling to go to, and the team probably will likely receive a compensatory pick for losing at least one of them.

The enhanced ESPN App Watch your favorite events in the newly upgraded ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

One thing we heard: "It is so nice not to block you," new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said to outside linebacker Khalil Mack after he re-signed. Mack, 35, was still one of the best players on the Chargers' defense in 2025 and perhaps the team's most respected player. Re-signing him was a priority for Los Angeles and also shows that Mack believes the Chargers can compete for a title in 2026.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Guard. The Chargers won't return either of last season's starters at the position. L.A. released Mekhi Becton and lost Johnson to the Browns. They have signed Cole Strange, who played right guard in Miami last season, and brought back Trevor Penning, who can play guard, but the Chargers will need to add depth and competition to this group. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Biggest additions: Rashan Gary (OLB), Jalen Thompson (S), Cobie Durant (CB)

Biggest losses: Osa Odighizuwa (DT), Jalen Tolbert (WR)

Did the Cowboys hit their free agency goals? Kind of. They still need linebacker help and a pass rusher, but they added Gary who they believe is a better fit in the system of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker over last season's sack leader, Jadeveon Clowney. Thompson's versatility is a major plus because he can cover up a few holes. Durant might not have the ideal height at 5-foot-11, but he takes the ball away and that's what this defense needs.

One thing we heard: The 49ers initially thought the Cowboys were willing to trade Odighizuwa for money purposes and were offering a Day 3 pick in return. When they were informed the Cowboys were willing to keep Odighizuwa, the Niners gave up the No. 92 pick. As a result, the Cowboys had their first Day 2 pick.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Middle linebacker. They were in on Quay Walker, Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd but could not close a deal. They had tepid interest in the remaining free agents and now found themselves looking for a trade partner for a veteran. The Cowboys would rather not go into the season with a rookie serving as the "green dot," for their defense. -- Todd Archer

Biggest additions: Isaiah Likely (TE), Tremaine Edmunds (LB)

Biggest losses: Wan'Dale Robinson (WR), Cor'Dale Flott (CB), Daniel Bellinger (TE)

Did the Giants hit their free agency goals? The Giants reshaped their roster under new coach John Harbaugh. They're now bigger and more physical, and should be significantly improved on special teams. There weren't a lot of big splashes (no deal at or over $15 million per season), but there were a lot of moves. The Giants have already added 11 new players.

One thing we heard: Right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor really wanted to remain in New York. In fact, a source told ESPN he turned more money down elsewhere. "I wanted to be back here. I didn't really want to go anywhere else," Eluemunor said. The Giants spent the first few hours of free agency desperately trying to get it done.

Biggest remaining roster holes: Offensive and defensive line. The Giants still don't have a starting right guard. They also haven't addressed the line for a defense that gave up the most yards per carry last season (5.3) by a wide margin. -- Jordan Raanan

Biggest additions: Riq Woolen (CB)

Biggest losses: Jaelan Phillips (EDGE), Nakobe Dean (LB), Reed Blankenship (S)

Did the Eagles hit their free agency goals? Not quite. They made a push to sign Phillips, but his contract cost simply got too high, so he ended up in Carolina. GM Howie Roseman made it clear this offseason would primarily be about trying to re-sign their own guys and that has largely played out, with players such as tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive tackle Jordan Davis getting new deals. Others, such as DT Jalen Carter, could be next.

play 0:48 What is the impact of Riq Woolen signing with the Eagles? Tim McManus breaks down the impact of CB Riq Woolen signing with the Eagles will have.

One thing we heard: Woolen seems excited to team up with corners Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell and form one of most talented corner trios in the league. "When I watched that game and I seen the way [Mitchell] and Coop were tackling, they were covering, they were strapping guys up, it was pretty cool to see," he said. "Now that I'm able to be a part of that, it's awesome because it's like, dang, where can you throw the ball to?"

Biggest remaining roster hole: Edge rusher. The addition of outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie should prove beneficial to an edge group currently led by Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith Jr. But the Phillips departure left a sizable hole that the Eagles will want to fill between now and the start of the season. The expectation is they'll continue to explore the trade market and free agency. -- Tim McManus

Biggest additions: Odafe Oweh (DE), Leo Chenal (LB), Chig Okonkwo (TE)

Biggest losses: Jacob Martin (LB), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (RB), Noah Igbinoghene (CB)

Did the Commanders hit their free agency goals? For the most part, yes. The Commanders wanted to get younger and faster on defense, and they did so with the addition of Oweh, Chenal and safety Nick Cross, among others. They wanted a tight end who could win on routes from multiple spots and landed one in Okonkwo.

One thing we heard: The Commanders want more defensive versatility, especially at linebacker, to implement new coordinator Daronte Jones' scheme. Chenal said, "I can play anywhere, on the line, off the ball, maybe moving around a little. ... It's fun to hear their plan, 'We just want to unleash you, in the middle blitzing.'"

Biggest remaining roster question: Washington still needs more explosiveness at receiver opposite Terry McLaurin -- and perhaps someone who takes over as a No. 1 in 2027 as his $34 million cap number makes him vulnerable. They could draft a receiver and/or sign Brandon Aiyuk if/when he's free -- on a one-year prove-it deal. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Biggest additions: Coby Bryant (S), Devin Bush (LB), Garrett Bradbury (C)

Biggest losses: DJ Moore (WR), Drew Dalman (C), Kevin Byard III (S)

Did the Bears hit their free agency goals? Chicago needs to close on the football faster and feels it accomplished that goal, especially with the addition of Bush. The Bears upgraded one of their starting safety spots with Super Bowl champion Bryant and feel they mitigated the loss caused by Drew Dalman's retirement by trading for a veteran in Bradbury.

One thing we heard: GM Ryan Poles confirmed that the team was "involved" in talks about trading for Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby but holding onto their draft capital took them out of the running. The same goes for being conscious with their spending (knowing they have several extensions on the horizon, starting with RT Darnell Wright) and not shelling out big contracts for the pass rushers who were available as free agents.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Edge rusher. The Bears hold the No. 25 pick in the draft and could use it to find a defensive end who projects to start opposite Montez Sweat. After bringing in DTs Neville Gallimore and Kentavius Street, Chicago must prioritize its pass rush on the outside. -- Courtney Cronin

Biggest additions: Isiah Pacheco (RB), Cade Mays (C), Teddy Bridgewater (QB)

Biggest losses: David Montgomery (RB), Alex Anzalone (LB), Kalif Raymond (WR)

Did the Lions hit their free agency goals? Yes and no. Yes, the Lions did address their team needs on the offensive line, at running back and with a backup quarterback. But were any of those moves truly game-changing to take them over the hump? On paper, it certainly doesn't appear that way, but GM Brad Holmes has always prioritized drafting and development over free agent spending.

One thing we heard: Pacheco is viewed as a replacement for veteran Montgomery, who was traded to Houston, and said he was excited to bring his own flavor into the mix in Detroit.

"They could call me Taz," Pacheco said in his introductory news conference Thursday. "I'm going to go crazy. I'm going to spin, jump, whatever I can do to get the first down to accommodate Jahmyr [Gibbs] -- and we're fast. We got speed and they can't sleep on it.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Defensive end. Pass rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad had a breakout 2025 season for Detroit, recording career highs in sacks (11.0), tackles for loss (nine) and quarterback hits (20) in 17 games. But he signed a one-year deal in Tampa Bay as a free agent. Now, the Lions are in search of another starting-caliber edge rusher to play alongside Pro Bowl player Aidan Hutchinson. -- Eric Woodyard

Biggest additions: Javon Hargrave (DT), Benjamin St-Juste (CB), Skyy Moore (WR/KR)

Biggest losses: Quay Walker (LB), Romeo Doubs (WR), Malik Willis (QB)

Did the Packers hit their free agency goals? The Packers were always going to lose more free agents this year than they signed. In addition to three listed above, they also let left tackle Rasheed Walker and defensive end Kingsley Enagbare leave, and traded Rashan Gary to the Cowboys. They replaced Quay Walker by trading for linebacker Zaire Franklin. Even if they had not traded Colby Wooden in the Franklin deal and cut cornerback Nate Hobbs, they would have needed help at those positions. So despite signing Hargrave and St-Juste, they're still thin at those spots.

One thing we heard: The Packers were never going to re-sign Rasheed Walker because they intend to give the left tackle spot to former first-round pick Jordan Morgan, but they thought he would draw more than the one-year, $10 million contract he got from the Panthers. Some predictions had Walker getting as much $20 million per year, which would have netted the Packers another high compensatory draft pick in 2027, perhaps as high as a third-rounder. Now, the best the Packers can hope for is another late-round pick.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Backup quarterback. They knew they would lose Willis, who got $22.5 million per year from the Dolphins, but the only quarterbacks they have behind Jordan Love are Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord. Don't be surprised if they draft a quarterback this spring or possibly even sign or trade for a veteran backup. -- Rob Demovsky

Biggest additions: Kyler Murray (QB), James Pierre (CB)

Biggest losses: Jonathan Allen (DT), Javon Hargrave (DT), Jalen Nailor (WR)

Did the Vikings hit their free agency goals? Not all. Their top achievement was course-correcting their finances. Murray probably gives them a new starting quarterback, and Pierre provides much-needed cornerback depth. But the Vikings didn't address needs at center, wide receiver, safety and punter. And it's unclear who will take over for Allen and Hargrave.

One thing we heard: The Vikings shopped for running backs and were prepared to move on from veteran Aaron Jones Sr. but ultimately decided to offer him a pay cut to stay, which he accepted. The free agent that most caught their eye was Travis Etienne Jr., who fit their preferred profile as a runner/receiver, but he signed with New Orleans.

Biggest remaining roster question: What will become of J.J. McCarthy? Murray's arrival means the Vikings are prepared to bench McCarthy after 10 starts and two years after making him the No. 10 pick of the 2024 draft. Will that mark the end of McCarthy's time as the Vikings' starter? Or could he reemerge in that role in 2027? -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Biggest additions: Tua Tagovailoa (QB)

Biggest losses: Darnell Mooney (WR), Tyler Allgeier (RB), Kaden Elliss (LB)

Did the Falcons hit their free agency goals? For the most part, yes, considering the Falcons' salary cap limitations. They picked up Tagovailoa on a cheap deal -- one-year, $1.3 million. Tagovailoa is someone who can take snaps for the injured Michael Penix Jr. (knee) while he is out and then compete with him for the starting job when Penix is healthy.

play 1:58 Orlovsky on Tua in Atlanta: This is the best decision for both parties Dan Orlovsky and Domonique Foxworth discuss whether Tua Tagovailoa is a good fit for the Atlanta Falcons.

One thing we heard: New Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said the team wanted to increase its depth and elevate its floor. Depth was certainly in issue in 2025 when Atlanta was wracked with injuries and the drop-off in play was noticeable at some positions. Guys such as linebacker Christian Harris, edge rusher Azeez Ojulari and wide receiver Jahan Dotson are depth players with upside.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Inside linebacker. Elliss was a defensive leader for the Falcons and one of the most underrated off-ball linebackers in the NFL over the past few seasons. Maybe Harris can help fill his shoes, but Atlanta figures to draft someone who can potentially compete for the starting job. -- Marc Raimondi

Biggest additions: Jaelan Phillips (OLB), Devin Lloyd (ILB), Rasheed Walker (LT)

Biggest losses: Cade Mays (C), Yosh Nijman (LT)

Did the Panthers hit their free agency goals? Yes. The Panthers got the edge rusher they wanted in Phillips, the off-ball linebacker they wanted in Lloyd and the young backup QB they wanted in Kenny Pickett. The surprise was Nijman's retirement, but they bounced back strong with a late signing of Walker. Overall, the roster is stronger.

One thing we heard: Phillips spoke this week on how he has been a top-10 disruptive force in creating quarterback pressure but hasn't turned that into sacks (he has only 28 in five seasons). "I used this phrase when I was talking to the team a couple of days ago. Just turning all that disruption into production,'' Phillips said.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Center. GM Dan Morgan actually did a nice job filling all of his major needs with players he coveted. But finding a few young offensive linemen to develop -- particularly at center and tackle -- in the draft is the biggest need going forward. -- David Newton

Biggest additions: David Edwards (G), Travis Etienne Jr. (RB), Kaden Elliss (LB)

Biggest losses: Demario Davis (LB), Alontae Taylor (CB), Cameron Jordan (DE)

Did the Saints hit their free agency goals? Yes. Their priority was to fix their run game, and they made big moves to do that. New Orleans signed Edwards and Etienne to try to improve in that area. They also signed punter Ryan Wright to turn around some of their special teams struggles from last season.

One thing we heard: Coach Kellen Moore about the theme of this year's Saints free agent class: "If there's a theme, a bunch of high-character guys, guys that we love in this locker room, that are going to be great teammates, great people in this community. And obviously we certainly recognize the ability for them to perform on the field."

Biggest remaining roster holes: Wide receiver or defensive end. The window hasn't shut for the Saints to re-sign Jordan, their franchise sack leader, as negotiations remain ongoing there, but if Jordan doesn't return, then the Saints probably will be looking to add to their pass rush rotation. Wide receiver remains a priority after the Saints chose not to sign any in free agency. -- Katherine Terrell

Biggest additions: Kenneth Gainwell (RB), Al-Quadin Muhammad (EDGE), Alex Anzalone (ILB)

Biggest losses: Mike Evans (WR), Rachaad White (RB), Jamel Dean (CB)

Did the Buccaneers hit their free agency goals? The fact that Evans felt as if he had to go elsewhere to chase a championship feels like an indictment on where this organization is headed. Muhammad could wind up being a Shaquil Barrett-like acquisition, but it doesn't carry the weight of a Trey Hendrickson-like move. They also now have one less piece at outside cornerback with the loss of Dean, and at tight end, they made no upgrades at arguably the weakest position of their offense. They also lost more offensive line depth with backup swing tackle Charlie Heck's departure.

One thing we heard: Robinson talking about where he got his edge from certainly highlights the Bucs' intentionality in getting some "ass kickers" on defense: "[It] comes from a little kid they used to try to pick on for not having anything, for being so poor. So know what I did every day? Whooped somebody ass. Every day."

Biggest remaining roster question: Inside linebacker. The Bucs signed only Anzalone, and SirVocea Dennis struggled in the open field last season. Lavonte David, their longest-tenured player, remains undecided on if he'll play a 15th season. His skill set is a lot like Anzalone, although Anzalone said his role hasn't been defined to him yet. Will David return? -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Biggest additions: Kendrick Bourne (WR), Isaac Seumalo (OL), Gardner Minshew (QB)

Biggest losses: Jalen Thompson (S)

Did the Cardinals hit their free agency goals? Somewhat. The Cardinals bolstered their offensive line by adding Seumalo but didn't address right tackle. Adding Bourne gives Arizona the talent it needs at the bottom of its receiver rotation. A lot of what the Cardinals did was address back-end needs, like with Tyler Allgeier and Minshew, instead of top-line needs.

One thing we heard: After the Cardinals signed Minshew, reports came out that Arizona's quarterback rotation would be Jacoby Brissett as the starter and Minshew would back him up. But a source told ESPN that Brissett had not been told he was the starter.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Right tackle. The Cardinals need to address the other anchor of their offensive line at some point this offseason. It could be during the rest of free agency, through a trade -- although it's unlikely -- or through the draft, which is the most likely avenue at this point. -- Josh Weinfuss

Biggest additions: Trent McDuffie (CB), Jaylen Watson (CB)

Biggest losses: Rob Havenstein (RT), Tutu Atwell (WR)

Did the Rams hit their free agency goals? The Rams entered the offseason in need of addressing the cornerback room, as four at the position were pending free agents. Los Angeles totally remade the room, trading for McDuffie and then signing him to a record-setting contract and signing Watson to a three-year deal. With Darious Williams announcing his retirement, there will be significant turnover in the room next season.

One thing we heard: The Rams heavily invested in McDuffie, with the draft capital required to acquire him and the contract extension. When asked whether the deal adds any sense of responsibility, McDuffie said it does. "When teams think of the Rams, they can look at me and be like, 'OK, that's what it means to be a Ram," McDuffie said in his introductory news conference. "That's what this team's about.'"

Biggest remaining roster question: Who will be quarterback Matthew Stafford's backup? Jimmy Garoppolo has held the job the past two seasons, and coach Sean McVay has made it clear he'd love to have the quarterback in L.A. again. Garoppolo could be mulling other offers, especially after Mike LaFleur was hired by Arizona. Stetson Bennett IV is also on the roster. -- Sarah Barshop

Biggest additions: Mike Evans (WR), Osa Odighizuwa (DT), Dre Greenlaw (LB)

Biggest losses: Bryce Huff (DE), Jordan Elliott (DT), Skyy Moore (WR)

Did the 49ers hit their free agency goals? They aggressively added older, proven veterans and though there's risk with each of them because of age or injury status, they all fill a significant roster need. The 49ers' losses haven't been nearly as impactful, though there's still plenty of work to do, particularly on the defensive and offensive lines, as well as at safety and receiver.

One thing we heard: Evans suggesting that he's the missing piece to the 49ers' Super Bowl championship efforts spoke to a larger point: They are further along after last offseason's roster reset than many believed they would be. With the Rams and Seahawks continuing to push, the Niners aren't backing down in the super competitive NFC West.

Biggest remaining roster hole: Edge rusher. Huff's departure wasn't a huge surprise. But in tandem with Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams coming back from torn ACLs, it puts the onus on San Francisco to add more talent and depth at a position that didn't have enough of either in 2025. -- Nick Wagoner

Biggest additions: Emanuel Wilson (RB), Rodney Thomas II (S), Noah Igbinoghene (CB)

Biggest losses: Kenneth Walker III (RB), Coby Bryant (S), Riq Woolen (CB)

Did the Seahawks hit their free agency goals? The Super Bowl champions weren't going to make short-sighted decisions in an effort to keep their roster intact. They're still playing the long game, which meant allowing impact players to leave when the contract price got too high. But it does leave a few holes that GM John Schneider & Co. will have to fill. They still have around $40 million in cap space but only four draft picks.

One thing we heard: The Seahawks believe George Holani is capable of being the No. 2 running back. They'll continue to look to add to their backfield after losing Walker and signing Wilson. Wilson is a power back who could be Seattle's fill-in for Zach Charbonnet, who is likely to sit out much of the 2026 season following knee surgery. They still need a back to replace Walker's explosiveness. But don't discount Holani's ability to factor into their backfield mix after he performed well in the No. 2 role in the playoffs once Charbonnet went down.

Biggest remaining roster holes: Linebacker, cornerback and running back. Seattle did not make serious attempts to re-sign Boye Mafe or Woolen, but their departures created positions of need. DeMarcus Lawrence will be 34 in April, so even if he puts off retirement another year, the Seahawks have to eventually find a long-term replacement. They re-signed Josh Jobe to be their No. 2 corner but don't have any obvious contenders to fill the No. 3 role. -- Brady Henderson