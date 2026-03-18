2026 NFL free agency: Big remaining issues for 20 contenders

Dan Graziano says he believes the Vikings might have signed Kyler Murray to bring the best out of J.J. McCarthy, rather than to make Murray the starter. (1:39)

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In a perfect world, your favorite NFL team would keep everybody they want on a reasonable salary, add the best players available in free agency and find a sleeper or two on the lower ends of the market. In reality, of course, things rarely go that way.

Most teams might be able to get deals done to keep their essential players around, but the salary cap ensures that even the best-run teams can't pay everyone. Organizations budget a certain amount of money for a player and then have to bow out once things get beyond their expectations. A market that containing, say, five viable young options at a position could dry up in a matter of hours, and the teams that didn't land their preferred choices have to try to find a replacement from whomever is left.

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Free agency is about having a plan, but it's also about adapting to the hand each team has been dealt. And today, having sat through most of the meaningful free agent spending period, I want to help contenders around the NFL do just that. Taking stock of their rosters and where they stand one week into the 2026 league year, I'm identifying each contender's biggest weakness and how they might try to fix it, given what's left in free agency and the habits of the decision-makers involved.

Is there a starting-caliber free agent left on the market? Will these teams instead address their weak positions in the draft? Or are there other reasons to think that a team might wait until later in the summer before making any decisions?

To save myself from having to make playoff predictions in mid-March, I'll define contenders as franchises that made the playoffs in either 2024 or 2025, which leaves us with only ... 20 teams. Better get started. (Teams are sorted here alphabetically within each division.)

Jump to:

BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | DEN

DET | GB | HOU | JAX | KC

LAC | LAR | MIN | NE | PHI

PIT | SF | SEA | TB | WSH

NFC East

What's missing: Safety. Vic Fangio's defense relies heavily on its safeties. They are asked to disguise their intentions and responsibilities pre- and post-snap, read and adapt to route distributions, and make a meaningful impact filling against the run to aid the light boxes Fangio prefers to use up front. That doesn't necessarily mean Fangio needs Hall of Famers in the back end, but over the past 15 years, his defenses have had players like Dashon Goldson, Eddie Jackson and Justin Simmons playing key roles at a high level.

The 2024 defense that was so dominant won up front, but Reed Blankenship was a reliable coverage guy, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson was the playmaker who created big plays for the unit (six picks). Both are now gone. Gardner-Johnson was replaced a year ago by Andrew Mukuba, who was impressive for stretches as a rookie before breaking his ankle. Blankenship stuck around for one more year, but after a rough season as a tackler, he left and signed a three-year deal with the Texans in free agency. Marcus Epps, who filled in for the injured Mukuba, is also a free agent.

There's one potential option that could be very intriguing. Cooper DeJean worked a bit at safety during training camp a year ago. After the signing of Riq Woolen this offseason, the Eagles could play Woolen and Quinyon Mitchell at corner and use Mukuba and DeJean at safety when they're in their base defense. Given that the Eagles were in their base defense just 24.4% of the time, though, Fangio would still need a safety he trusts when DeJean is restored to his usual role as the league's best slot corner.

The solution: Draft a safety. The Eagles are facing a financial crunch as they reckon with retaining A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert. Even if the Eagles were flush with room, though, there isn't really a safety worth spending significant money on left in free agency, with veterans like Kyle Dugger and Donovan Wilson as the best options available. Those are players the Eagles could add at a reasonable number, but I'm not sure Fangio would want to commit to them as 2026 starters.

Sydney Brown could be in the mix as an in-house option, although the Eagles preferred Epps to their former third-round pick as the Mukuba replacement last season. And GM Howie Roseman could add a veteran like Xavier Woods, who has years of starting experience in Fangio-style defenses with the Panthers, but he would likely figure in as a backup safety and special teamer.

It would make sense for Philly to lean into the draft as a place to find a new safety to play alongside Mukuba in nickel and dime packages.

What's missing: Wide receiver. It has been an offseason of upheaval for young quarterback Jayden Daniels, who lost offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, and players such as center Tyler Biadasz and potentially wide receiver Deebo Samuel after a frustrating 2025 campaign. The Commanders elected to promote 30-year-old assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough to replace Kingsbury, and they've added players like Rachaad White, Jerome Ford and Chig Okonkwo as new playmakers.

With Samuel still in free agency, GM Adam Peters made moves to shore up the depth at receiver. The Commanders brought back Dyami Brown on a one-year deal after an ill-fated season in Jacksonville, then added Van Jefferson on another one-year pact. Treylon Burks flashed a bit in the second half after an injury-hit start to his career in Tennessee, and there have been moments from 2024 draftees Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey. But there's a major drop-off on the depth chart from star Terry McLaurin to everyone else at wide receiver.

The solution: Add Brandon Aiyuk. The 49ers haven't yet cut Aiyuk in the hopes of landing a trade for their former first-round pick, whose future lays away from San Francisco after a bizarre past 18 months. The 49ers voided Aiyuk's guarantees after he refused to rehab on the team's timeline, so while he is owed $26.2 million in 2026, none of that money is actually likely to go to the 27-year-old.

play 0:58 Will the 49ers move on from Brandon Aiyuk? Nick Wagoner breaks down the 49ers' future plans with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The problem with a non-guaranteed contract, as ESPN's Adam Schefter noted recently, is that there's no rush or reason for the 49ers to move on from Aiyuk. The 49ers have plenty of cap space, and Aiyuk's deal won't guarantee until the start of the season. While it seems that all parties involved accept that Aiyuk won't be on the 49ers in 2026, San Francisco can choose to wait and see whether Aiyuk impresses another franchise enough to land even a late-round pick via trade. That team would either need to pay Aiyuk the $26.2 million or negotiate a new deal with him, making a trade unlikely.

The most realistic scenario would see the 49ers cut Aiyuk sometime between now and Week 1. When they do, it would make all the sense in the world for Peters, a former 49ers executive, to sign Aiyuk, who racked up 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in his last full season before his right knee injury. While they probably don't want to pay Aiyuk all $26 million, a one-year deal for a smaller amount would make sense for both sides, with the Commanders adding a potential star wideout for nothing more than cash and Aiyuk getting a chance to prove himself away from San Francisco before hitting free agency.

NFC North

What's missing: Defensive back. While the Bears are coming off a division title, GM Ryan Poles hasn't been staying put. Drew Dalman's unexpected retirement forced the Bears to acquire a replacement in Garrett Bradbury, but the Bears have been aggressive in making moves around their core. They traded away DJ Moore and brought in a much more appropriate third wideout in Kalif Raymond. With Ozzy Trapilo out to start 2026, Poles brought back Braxton Jones and signed Jedrick Wills Jr. to compete as the short-term left tackle.

On defense, though, there's still work to be done. Poles admitted that the Bears were interested in trading for Maxx Crosby, and Chicago could still add another pass rusher. But for now, the pursuit of a star edge rusher appears to be on the back burner. The Bears released Tremaine Edmunds and replaced him with former Browns starter Devin Bush, while safeties Jaquan Brisker, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Kevin Byard III -- the latter coming off a first-team All-Pro nod -- have been replaced by Super Bowl winner Coby Bryant and former Bills safety Cam Lewis.

The Bears will start Bryant as their free safety, Kyler Gordon in the slot and Jaylon Johnson outside, but there are still pieces to be added in the secondary. Lewis profiles as a dime safety as opposed to an every-down player. Tyrique Stevenson hasn't been the same since that fateful Hail Mary against the Commanders in 2024. And while he was a starter on the outside to begin 2025, the Bears ended up preferring Nahshon Wright by the end of the season once everyone was healthy, with Stevenson finishing in a reserve role. Wright left for the Jets over the offseason, but Stevenson shouldn't be guaranteed a starting job in 2026.

The Bears probably still need to add a starting cornerback and a safety comfortable playing in the box between now and the start of the 2026 season.

The solution: Take a flyer on a veteran and add help in the draft. I thought the Bears might pursue Alontae Taylor, who spent his first couple of seasons under Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans, but the fifth-year pro signed with the Titans. Most of the young, starting-caliber cornerbacks have already signed elsewhere, leaving the Bears without a plug-and-play option on the outside.

The veteran corners who were going to be cap casualties have already hit the market. They're not foolproof solutions. L'Jarius Sneed was excellent during his time in Kansas City, but he dealt with injuries and struggled during his two-year run in Tennessee. And Allen is familiar with Marshon Lattimore from their time together with the Saints, but the former first-round pick was a disaster with the Commanders, missing significant time with a hamstring injury after his 2024 trade and struggling badly on the field before tearing his ACL in 2025. Trevon Diggs, who was cut by the Cowboys before the end of the 2025 campaign, hasn't been the same player since his own ACL injury in 2023.

The Bears could bring one of those veterans in on a one-year deal, but that would be to compete with Stevenson, not replace him. The likes of Tre'Davious White or Jeff Okudah could be more appealing. Chicago could also try to buy low on a disappointing young player such as Kyu Blu Kelly or Kaiir Elam, hoping that Allen might coax more out of them than their previous staffs.

While the Bears might hope to address wide receiver and edge rusher early on in the 2026 draft, the secondary should also be a priority. The good news for Poles is that the Bears have an extra second-round pick after trading Moore to the Bills.

What's missing: Edge rusher. This has been a busy offseason for general manager Brad Holmes, as the Lions have been forced to confront some of the issues with their roster after a disappointing 2025 season. The Lions traded David Montgomery and added Isiah Pacheco, while the offensive line is in a full rebuild after the departures of Taylor Decker and Graham Glasgow. Cade Mays was signed to start at center, and while the Lions hope Giovanni Manu can take over at one of the tackle spots, it would be a shock if the Lions didn't address their line in the 2026 draft.

Edge rusher is also suddenly a concern. Aidan Hutchinson's locking down one spot, of course, but the Lions are perilously thin behind him. Al-Quadin Muhammad had a career year last season, racking up 11 sacks and 20 knockdowns, but it seems telling that the Lions let the 30-year-old leave for a one-year, $6 million deal with the Bucs. Holmes has repeatedly invested in former Saints first-round pick Marcus Davenport, but having missed 37 of 51 possible regular-season games over the past three years with various injuries, Davenport doesn't appear to be in Detroit's plans for 2026. The Lions also cut Josh Paschal, who started for most of the 2024 season before missing all of 2025 after undergoing back surgery.

With Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch all eligible for extensions this offseason, Holmes will be putting most of his cash budget toward raises for some of his best young players. Is there anything left to fill the cupboard beyond Hutchinson?

The solution: Add in bulk. The Lions probably weren't in position to compete for the Jaelan Phillips and Odafe Oweh type players in the 2026 market for financial reasons. They didn't make runs at guys such as K'Lavon Chaisson or Arnold Ebiketie, who signed for more modest figures on one-year deals in the middle class of free agency, let alone reuniting with Muhammad. They've been curiously quiet at their biggest position of need, and Detroit doesn't have a third-round pick after sending their own third-rounder and a compensatory selection to the Lions as part of the Isaac TeSlaa draft trade last offseason.

At this point, knowing the Lions probably need to reserve at least one of their top two picks for a left tackle, Holmes must approach the edge rusher position with the idea that he needs to find multiple veterans who can contribute in situational roles. There's no full-time starter lurking on the market outside of Joey Bosa, who might be best in a rotational role given how he played against the run last season in Buffalo.

The good news is that there are still plenty of vets available. It's realistic to imagine the Lions building a rotation with someone such as Bosa or Jadeveon Clowney, who had 8.5 sacks in 13 games with the Cowboys in 2025, alongside D.J. Wonnum (who signed a one-year deal worth $6 million to join Detroit on Tuesday). That combination might not thrill Lions fans, but Detroit has to add at least two edge rushers in the months to come.

What's missing: Edge rusher depth. The Packers were going to feel some financial impact after acquiring and paying Micah Parsons a record-setting deal, and that was inevitably going to show up this offseason. The Packers have lost six players who signed deals worth at least $10 million per year with their new team while trading Rashan Gary and cutting Nate Hobbs. The only player they've signed on a deal worth more than $5 million per season is defensive tackle Javon Hargrave.

Gary and Kingsley Enagbare have departed, and the Packers have to expect that there will be early-season concerns about Parsons, who tore his ACL in his left knee in mid-December. Lukas Van Ness will be ticketed for a larger role, but he might have been more successful rushing from the interior in 2025 than he was on the edge. The Packers could reduce Van Ness inside when they had Gary and Parsons outside, but as they approach 2026, they won't have Gary and might not have Parsons to open the year. And after the Parsons trade, the Packers also won't have a first-round pick in each of the next two drafts, limiting general manager Brian Gutekunst's ability to add cost-controlled talent on the edge.

The solution: Wait out the market. Parsons is going to be the focal point of the Packers' pass rush, and Van Ness has flashed at times over his first three seasons, especially early on in 2025. The Packers also project to land four compensatory picks after losing Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs and others in free agency, including two fourth-round selections. Down significant draft capital from the Parsons trade, Gutekunst will want to do whatever he can to pick up those extra compensatory picks.

Holding onto those picks forces the Packers' general manager to be creative. Players who were released by their former teams don't qualify for the compensatory pick formula, so Gutekunst could target younger options like Anfernee Jennings, Mike Danna or Josh Paschal, all of whom were cap casualties. The compensatory picks also lock in place on June 1, so the Packers could wait until then before targeting the veterans who remain on the market. It might sound like the market would be picked clean by then, but remember that players like Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy have lingered all the way into September in recent years before signing with teams and putting together productive seasons.

play 0:45 Cowboys bring in Rashan Gary via trade with Packers Todd Archer reports on the Cowboys trading for defensive lineman Rashan Gary from the Packers.

What's missing: Defensive linemen. One year after Kwesi Adofo-Mensah spent heavily in free agency to add four veteran linemen across offense and defense, just one is left. Ryan Kelly retired on the offensive side of the ball, while veteran defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen were both one-and-done in Minnesota. Reports have also suggested that the Vikings might listen to offers on star edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to alleviate cap concerns, although he remains on the roster at the moment. (Adofo-Mensah, of course, is also no longer with the organization.)

The good news for the Vikings is there are young players who showed signs of being impact contributors a year ago. Jalen Redmond was very good as a penetrating force on the interior, generating six sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Levi Drake Rodriguez looks like he might be an effective nose tackle. Dallas Turner took a step forward in Year 2, and while his eight sacks might overstate his performance, there's no question that the Vikings should carve out a larger role for the player they dealt so much draft capital to acquire in 2024.

Beyond those three and Andrew Van Ginkel, though, there wouldn't be much left for Brian Flores if the Vikings do trade Greenard. I would expect the 28-year-old to land a Day 2 pick, which would help the Vikings add to the three Day 2 picks they already possess, but there's still a lot of work to be done to build a complete defensive line in Minnesota.

The solution: Focus on depth. The young guys are going to be the focal points in 2026, but the Vikings could still stand to add some veteran depth to rotate in and offer some reliability. This defense had plenty of players like that in 2024, but players such as Patrick Jones II and Jihad Ward played well enough to earn deals elsewhere.

There isn't a ton available on the edge, but the Vikings could stand to add a guy or two on the interior to bulk up against the run in veteran free agency. Several former Vikings are free agents, including Jonathan Bullard. Ward, who had five sacks and an impressive 22 knockdowns for the Titans last season as a full-time starter, hasn't found much of a market in free agency. A return to the Vikings for him could make sense if Greenard moves on.

NFC South

What's missing: Safety. General manager Dan Morgan and his staff have been aggressive in plugging holes on Carolina's roster this offseason. The NFC South champs made major additions to their defense in signing Jaelan Phillips from the Eagles and Devin Lloyd from the Jags, importing two young contributors who played their best football in 2025. While Cade Mays left for the Lions in free agency, the Panthers signed Saints center Luke Fortner to take his place. Carolina then added Rasheed Walker from the Packers to serve as its short-term left tackle given Ikem Ekwonu's patellar tendon rupture, a major upgrade on (now-retired) Yosh Nijman and fellow offseason addition Stone Forsythe, who might have been in the running to compete for that role.

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The one place left un-upgraded for the Panthers is at safety. Tre'von Moehrig was very good in his debut season with the team, creating 14 tackles for loss. But Nick Scott has looked overmatched in coverage and allowed a number of big run plays for opposing teams with missed tackles. Scott has sort of held a job by default for a rebuilding Panthers team given his experience with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, but my hope was that the Panthers would upgrade on him in 2026.

Not yet. The Panthers re-signed Scott to a one-year deal Sunday. There's nothing wrong with bringing Scott back, since he has been a regular special teamer for most of his career and could figure as the third safety on a good defense, but he should be competing with second-year pro Lathan Ransom for the reserve safety role. In an ideal world, the Panthers would be able to add a veteran safety to upgrade on Scott and form one of the league's better tandems with Moehrig.

The solution: Wait until the draft. With Nick Cross and Reed Blankenship signing in free agency, there's just not much in the way of starting-caliber safety talent left on the open market. As I mentioned with the Eagles, who play a similar style of defense to Evero's Panthers, the best place to find a safety who can start in 2026 will probably be at the draft, barring an unexpected cut in the weeks to come.

What's missing: Cornerback. Some cornerstone pieces won't be back with the Bucs in 2026. Legendary wideout Mike Evans left for the 49ers in one of the highest-profile departures of the offseason. Linebacker Lavonte David saw his contract expire, and he remains available. And cornerback Jamel Dean signed a three-year, $36.8 million contract with the Steelers.

Dean's absence might actually have the largest impact of those three, given that the Buccaneers are relatively stocked at wide receiver and ably replaced David with some much-needed coverage range from Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone. Dean allowed a 63.1 passer rating in coverage while missing just 2.1% of his tackles. He probably deserved to be in the Pro Bowl.

The Bucs have Zyon McCollum locked in at one starting cornerback role, and Jacob Parrish was solid in his rookie year operating out of the slot. Dean's departure, though, will elevate 2025 second-round pick Benjamin Morrison to the starting lineup. And while plenty of cornerbacks have rough rookie seasons before maturing in subsequent years, Morrison had a very rough debut campaign. He allowed a 112.2 passer rating in coverage on 359 snaps, including a 72-yard touchdown to Patriots wideout Kyle Williams. Morrison also had two pass interference penalties and a holding call declined. The Panthers repeatedly went after the rookie in their home-and-home with Tampa Bay down the stretch, and I'd expect more of that if Morrison's in the starting lineup.

The solution: Add a cornerback in the draft. The Bucs are going to give Morrison a shot at a full-time job in 2026, which makes sense given that they invested a second-round pick to add the Notre Dame product last season. Given how he played as a rookie, I'd hope that the Bucs add at least one cornerback to compete with Morrison.

GM Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles have typically trusted their ability to draft and develop defensive backs. With Dean leaving, using a relatively early pick on another corner to either test Morrison or serve as a fourth cornerback would be wise. As a relatively deep team, though, the Bucs lack for star power more than they have glaring weaknesses.

NFC West

What's missing: Backup quarterback. General manager Les Snead and the Rams were one of my winners after the first day of free agency given what they did at cornerback, which had been the biggest weakness on their roster. Trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson away from the Chiefs dramatically raises the floor for the Rams in coverage and allows coordinator Chris Shula to delve into a wider range of coverages and pressure packages.

With one of the most impressive rosters in football, the Rams don't have many holes. Linebacker might be a concern, but the organization typically doesn't value the position in a meaningful way, and it extended Nate Landman during the 2025 season. Its special teams were a mess in 2025, but Harrison Mevis was a major upgrade on Joshua Karty during the second half of the season. Snead added some help on coverage units by signing Grant Stuard away from the Lions.

Longtime right tackle Rob Havenstein retired, but the Rams should be set there in 2026 with Warren McClendon Jr., who started 15 games over the past two seasons. Snead could add competition for McClendon and a potential swing tackle to serve as the primary backup on the offensive line in the weeks to come.

The only position that would really scare me right now if I were the Rams is at quarterback, which is weird to say given that the reigning league MVP will be returning (after his usual contract re-negotiation) in 2026. Matthew Stafford was healthy and wildly productive last season, but you might remember that the Rams starter's status for Week 1 was uncertain all summer as he battled back issues.

At 38 and having played more than 14,500 offensive snaps during his pro career, every healthy season from Stafford has to be considered a pleasant surprise, if only because playing quarterback at this high of a level this late into your 30s is incredibly difficult. Stafford has missed only one game because of injury over the past three years, so the expectation will naturally be that he'll continue to stay healthy. But the Rams have to be prepared.

Think about Rich Gannon, who played four consecutive full seasons from 1999 to 2002 and then won the MVP as a 37-year-old in 2002. The Raiders expected Gannon to stay healthy in 2003, but he missed nine games that year and 13 more the following season before retiring.

The solution: Re-sign Jimmy Garoppolo (unless ...). The only backup on the Rams' roster at the moment is former fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV, who was away from the team as a rookie and hasn't played an NFL snap over the ensuing two seasons. The well-traveled Garoppolo has been the primary backup to Stafford over the past two years and threw a total of 41 passes over that span. He's still on the open market after making $3 million in 2025.

Signing Garoppolo would make sense. Carson Wentz also knows the operation, having spent time with the Rams in 2023, but Garoppolo has been a better quarterback for much of his career. Having a veteran in place would be a smart move for the Rams, even if the most likely scenario is that they don't need that guy to play regularly in 2026.

The only other question is whether the Rams do something unexpected with the 13th pick. As a team all-in to win with Stafford over the foreseeable future, the expectation holds that Snead will use that pick to add a player who can help the 2026 team. If there's a quarterback the Rams like who can take over for Stafford after he retires, though, this would be a rare opportunity for a team of Los Angeles' caliber to get that guy in the top half of the draft. If the Rams go that way, lining that quarterback as the primary backup behind Stafford in 2026 might be the play.

What's missing: Resolution for the left side of the offensive line. The 49ers might count getting so many of their injured players back on the roster as new additions this offseason. Even if the likes of Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle aren't back in Week 1 (and if Aiyuk doesn't return at all), the 49ers will be welcoming multiple Pro Bowlers back to the lineup this year, including Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Osa Odighizuwa, acquired from the Cowboys, will give the 49ers some much-needed juice on the interior of their pass rush.

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One future Hall of Famer whose status remains up in the air is Trent Williams. Before free agency, there were reports that the 49ers were considering trading or releasing Williams. Those reports felt mostly like an issue with guarantees. Williams is due $31 million in 2026, none of which is guaranteed. That changes Friday, when Williams is due a $10 million bonus. If the 49ers don't want to pay that bonus (or the broader $31 million), they'll decide on Williams' future before Friday.

From the star tackle's perspective, the time to make a decision would have been weeks ago. If Williams was going to hit the open market, the time for him to get there would have been before free agency, when every team still had plenty of cash to throw around. In the Niners waiting until mid-March, Williams won't have the same sort of market or chance of landing something in the ballpark of $31 million if he's released. Both sides know that, which is why Williams wanted to have a resolution on that decision two weeks ago -- and why the 49ers now hold the leverage in those negotiations.

Williams' leverage is to not play, something he used to force a deal out of Washington after 2019 and to push the 49ers to give him a new deal before the 2024 campaign. If the Niners don't have Williams, either through his retirement, a holdout or a departure from the organization, things would suddenly look very bleak at left tackle. They could try to sign Taylor Decker, but that would be a major downgrade from Williams, who was still playing at an All-Pro level a year ago. Vederian Lowe, signed to play swing tackle, was a liability on the left side for the Patriots.

Compounding those concerns, left guard Spencer Burford left in free agency. He had struggled elsewhere on the line, but after he took over for Connor Colby at left guard, he played the best football of his career. Colby started six games early in the season, but the rookie seventh-rounder was benched during the Week 8 win over the Texans and played just 12 offensive snaps the rest of the way. He's in line to start for now at left guard, but if Williams leaves, the left side of Brock Purdy's line would look very concerning.

The solution: Work out a deal with Williams. There's no like-for-like replacement for Williams that the 49ers can add to this roster, and if Decker signs somewhere else, coach Kyle Shanahan will be looking at a potential disaster up front. The 49ers don't typically place a premium on elite offensive line play in the way that other teams do, but there's a reason they traded for Williams and then made him the highest-paid lineman in league history to keep him away from the Chiefs a few years ago. He's different.

The 49ers likely want to pay Williams something closer to the $21.9 million he made in 2025, which would make sense. Finding common ground on a deal that guarantees Williams $25 million in 2026 and $30 million in 2027 would be smart for a team that doesn't have a replacement for the 12-time Pro Bowler. And while Williams might want to become the highest-paid tackle in league history one more time and top Rashawn Slater's $28.5 million average salary, there isn't really a market to pay him that sort of deal in free agency right now.

What's missing: Running back. The Super Bowl champs brought back receiver Rashid Shaheed and corner Josh Jobe, but the Seahawks won't be quite as deep as they were in 2025. Useful defenders left for deals the Seahawks couldn't or wouldn't match in free agency, including free safety Coby Bryant, cornerback Riq Woolen and defensive end Boye Mafe. GM John Schneider will shop for replacements, but some of those moves might come after June 1 to protect the four compensatory picks the Seahawks currently project to add.

The obvious hole in the starting lineup is at running back, where Kenneth Walker III joined the Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the postseason. Schneider signed Emanuel Wilson after he was non-tendered by the Packers, but Wilson profiles as a secondary back who might not be a lock to make the roster. George Holani, who figured in as the passing-down option after Charbonnet's injury, will likely be in a situational role as the third running back if he makes the team.

The Seahawks need an RB who can absorb a sizable workload early in the season before rotating in with Charbonnet.

play 2:32 Orlovsky: Kenneth Walker III can '100%' change everything for Chiefs Dan Orlovsky, Peter Schrager and Pat McAfee react to the news that Kenneth Wallker III is signing with the Chiefs.

The solution: Wait until the draft. I've floated the idea of signing Brian Robinson Jr. from the 49ers, which would make sense in terms of the on-field fit, but that would also potentially cost the Seahawks a compensatory pick. Veterans like Joe Mixon and Najee Harris are coming off injury-impacted seasons of their own.

Schneider has been comfortable working the draft for backs since Marshawn Lynch left town, and the Seahawks should be able to use a middle-round pick to find a back capable of working alongside Charbonnet. There's also a chance that somebody like Tony Pollard gets cut in the months to come, which would open up a veteran fit for Seattle.

AFC East

What's missing: Left guard. After nine years under now-deposed head coach Sean McDermott, the Bills are unsurprisingly retooling a defense that struggled badly in 2025. Longtime McDermott favorites such as Matt Milano, Taron Johnson and Tre'Davious White are no longer on the roster. New coordinator Jim Leonhard has imported Bradley Chubb from the Dolphins and added veteran depth in the secondary, but I would expect general manager Brandon Beane to focus on defense in this year's draft.

Beane has already tapped into that draft capital to help the offense, trading a second-round pick to acquire DJ Moore from the Bears. I've already written about that deal and why it raises questions for the Bills, who are still spending the fifth-most cash of any team in the NFL at wide receiver this season without a star in the mix.

While Beane was able to retain Connor McGovern at center, the Bills weren't able to bring back left guard David Edwards, who signed a quietly significant deal with the Saints. Edwards' four-year, $61 million pact isn't an outlandish salary for a good veteran guard, but the Saints guaranteed $21.3 million for Edwards in 2026, $8.7 million in 2027 and $10 million of the $15 million he's due in 2028.

It's rare for anyone short of quarterbacks and true superstars to land solid guarantees in the third year of their free agent contracts at the time of signing, and Edwards is the only player I can find in this market who landed any third-year money guaranteed at signing. Even Jaelan Phillips, Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Linderbaum -- all of whom signed massive contracts in free agency -- don't have any guarantees in the third year of their deals.

We'll see how that works out for the Saints, but the Bills are left with a hole at left guard. Alec Anderson was a useful sixth lineman for the Bills in 2024 and has been their utility player up front over the past couple of years, but he's likely best at tackle. The Bills tendered swing tackle Ryan Van Demark and could try moving him inside, but Beane should really pursue a more significant solution in between McGovern and Dion Dawkins.

play 1:59 How Joe Brady plans to make the Bills' offense even better Bills coach Joe Brady and GM Brandon Beane tell Pat McAfee their plans for Buffalo's offense and defense this season.

Highly-regarded offensive line coach Aaron Kromer also retired after the 2025 season, so the Bills might not be as confident about their ability to mold young players into starters quickly up front.

The solution: Add a veteran. The Bills should be looking in the veteran guard market, and while it might cost them the compensatory fifth-rounder they project to land for Edwards, getting a solution locked in place before the better options join other teams might be prudent.

It's unclear whether Joel Bitonio plans on retiring or if he would be willing to leave Cleveland, but heading to Buffalo would obviously give the veteran lineman a better chance of winning a Super Bowl. If Bitonio's not an option, the best veteran guard left on the market is Kevin Zeitler, who slipped during his lone season in Tennessee. Zeitler's still a competent interior lineman, but he's 36 years old and has spent his career at right guard.

What's missing: Defensive line depth. This was always going to be a quieter offseason for the Pats after last year's spending spree, and they've been much more selective with their moves. New England moved on from Stefon Diggs and replaced him with Romeo Doubs. Breakout edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson went to Washington, with Dre'Mont Jones joining in his stead. Kevin Byard III replaces Jaylinn Hawkins at safety. And Eliot Wolf traded center Garrett Bradbury to the Bears and signed oft-injured guard Alijah Vera-Tucker away from the Jets, with incumbent left guard Jared Wilson expected to move to the pivot next season.

What Mike Vrabel needs is extra help up front. There aren't any concerns about the top of the lineup. The Pats got great play out of free agent addition Milton Williams when healthy, and Christian Barmore was thankfully able to return from his blood clot issues to play a full season. Cory Durden was quietly very good as a rotation tackle and earned more playing time in 2026. Jones and Harold Landry III will be the starters on the edge.

With Khyiris Tonga and Anfernee Jennings leaving this offseason, though, the Pats need to shore up behind those vets. Barmore is one year removed from a scary 2024 campaign where he barely played. Landry was hurt down the stretch. And the Pats defense wasn't the same for part of last season when Williams was sidelined by a high ankle sprain and went on injured reserve.

The solution: Look into the veteran market. The Patriots don't project to land any compensatory picks, so they don't need to stress about holding off on veteran talent until June 1. There are still solid players who can play rotational roles available, including players such as DJ Reader, Shelby Harris and even 39-year-old legend Calais Campbell, who might feel like it's worth heading to New England to potentially chase a ring.

AFC North

What's missing: Center. It has been, well, a controversial past couple of weeks for the Ravens. You might have heard about it. While the Ravens transitioned from Maxx Crosby to Trey Hendrickson so adeptly that it inspired conspiracy theories, most of the other moves in Baltimore have been outgoings. Before they nixed the Crosby trade, the Ravens lost Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar, Dre'Mont Jones and others to free agency. They've imported John Simpson at guard and Jaylinn Hawkins to play as their Alohi Gilman replacement at safety, but GM Eric DeCosta still has a lot of work to do in building the 2026 Ravens.

Crucially, for a team that relies so heavily on an efficient run game, the interior of the offensive line is under construction. Tyler Linderbaum left for the Raiders and managed to pass their physical, costing the Ravens their former first-round pick at center. While Simpson might be an upgrade on Daniel Faalele, there's no real replacement on the roster for Linderbaum on the interior. And given that picking Linderbaum in the first round triggered the eventual fifth-year option and franchise tag conundrums that led the Ravens to lose him for nothing, I would suspect that DeCosta won't be using his newly-returned first-round selection to add a center in this year's draft.

The solution: Sign a veteran. DeCosta's currently projected to land two fifth-round picks, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-round selection as part of the compensatory pick formula, so while he was willing to miss out on the third-rounder he was going to receive for Linderbaum to sign Hendrickson, the Ravens general manager is going to be careful to protect those other picks in the weeks to come. The best center on the market might be former Browns lineman Ethan Pocic, but if the Ravens want their former divisional rival, they would need to wait until after June 1 to sign him and save the compensatory pick.

There are other options who were released by their existing teams and therefore wouldn't qualify for compensatory picks, meaning that the Ravens could sign them now. Lloyd Cushenberry III was a significant free agent signing for the Titans two years ago, but he tore an Achilles in Year 1 and was a cap casualty after his second season in Nashville. Graham Glasgow had success in Detroit, but he struggled as a free agent signing with the Broncos. The latter's utility as a center with significant experience at guard could be valuable for the Ravens in 2026.

What's missing: Quarterback. Well, this one's pretty simple. For whatever I might feel about Pittsburgh's need to rebuild and take a step backward before moving forward, it's clear that the Steelers don't share my sentiments. They've replaced the retired Mike Tomlin with Mike McCarthy and gone after veterans this offseason. GM Omar Khan acquired Michael Pittman Jr. as a salary dump from the Colts and gave him an extension while signing Jamel Dean and Jaquan Brisker in the secondary.

I don't have a problem with any of those moves in a vacuum, but in the big picture, the Steelers continue to operate like a totally different organization from the one that built through the draft and by plucking unheralded players off other rosters before developing them into stars in black and yellow. We'll see if that leads to more success under McCarthy than it did over the past nine years of the Tomlin era, where the Steelers failed to win a playoff game in six tries.

The solution: Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh has let players such as Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields and Geno Smith pass by, even though it would have been able to add those quarterbacks on deals that are mostly paid by their former teams. None of those QBs are guaranteed hits, of course, but none of the alternatives left on the market are, either, and they're going to be older and more expensive.

The Steelers could go after Kirk Cousins or Jimmy Garoppolo, but a reunion with Rodgers seems inevitable. It's worth noting that the long run of Rodgers with McCarthy in Green Bay ended with Rodgers struggling, McCarthy fired and the future Hall of Famer winning back-to-back MVPs after his veteran coach was replaced by Matt LaFleur. But both sides have had positive things to say about the other since then. Rodgers did just enough to propel the Steelers into the postseason a year ago by protecting the football, and that should be what McCarthy wants from his quarterback in 2026.

There's no signal-caller who projects to be a clear first-round pick when the Steelers pick at No. 21, and they might need to use that selection on a left tackle as insurance for Broderick Jones, who is coming off a serious neck injury.

play 1:11 Steelers hopeful Aaron Rodgers will return Brooke Pryor explains the Steelers' thought process as they wait for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his future.

AFC South

What's missing: Punter. I was underwhelmed by Nick Caserio's handling of his offensive line after the first day of free agency, but the veteran general manager has subsequently made a series of moves to upgrade the line. He signed Braden Smith to a two-year deal, which landed the Texans a solid starter and pushed Trent Brown into the swing tackle role. To address left guard, Caserio signed Wyatt Teller from the Browns, while former Cardinals lineman Evan Brown will compete for work as the team's primary reserve at guard or center.

This isn't a great line, but it's massively improved on where the Texans stood a week ago. As a result, they are in a more comfortable roster-building place at the moment. They could add a veteran wide receiver to slot in alongside Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, and they would love a franchise left tackle to fall in their laps, but they'll move forward with younger options in both spots.

That leaves us with ... punter? Yes. Tommy Townsend left for the Titans in free agency, meaning that the only punter on Houston's roster is Kai Kroeger, who was the worst punter in football by Puntalytics' metrics in 2025. The Texans traded a swap of 2028 late-round picks to acquire Kroeger, which is about as little as you can spend to get a player in a trade. He will have a chance to compete for the starting job in camp, but he shouldn't have an unimpeded path to what could be an important role.

The solution: Explore veteran options. While plenty of punters have come off the market, veterans such as Thomas Morstead are still available. I also wonder if there might be another NFL opportunity for former Titans punter Ryan Stonehouse, who led the league in yards per punt in 2022 and 2023 but was out of the league in 2025.

What's missing: Linebacker. James Gladstone's first season in Jacksonville was obviously a success, with the former Rams executive turning around a Jags team that went 4-13 the prior year. Gladstone had some unquestioned hits during his first year as an NFL general manager, with Robert Hainsey solidifying the line at center and midseason acquisition Jakobi Meyers making an immediate impact at wide receiver. Slot corner Jourdan Lewis was excellent early in the season before suffering neck and foot injuries.

Other moves didn't work quite as well. Declining former first-round pick Devin Lloyd's fifth-year option made sense at the time given his play in 2023 and 2024, but he responded with a career season in his contract year. Lloyd picked off five passes, racked up 10 quarterback hits and made the Pro Bowl for the first time. Had the Jags picked up his fifth-year option, Lloyd would have been under contract for $14.8 million in 2026, giving Gladstone & Co. a chance to see whether the 27-year-old could play at that level for a second consecutive season.

Instead, Lloyd hit the open market, and the Panthers signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract. We don't have the full terms of that deal yet, but that's the typical going rate for good young linebackers as they hit free agency. Could the Jags have matched those terms? Were they skeptical of Lloyd's ability to repeat what he accomplished in 2025? There's no right or wrong answer here, but the Jaguars didn't re-sign him and haven't added anybody to replace him.

The solution: Find a linebacker in the draft. It's entirely possible that Gladstone just doesn't value this position at a high level. The Rams have generally been comfortable with short-term, low-cost free agents, young players on rookie deals and undrafted free agents at linebacker. The Trent Baalke regime felt differently, as they signed Foyesade Oluokun in free agency and used a first-round pick to add Lloyd. If Gladstone follows in Les Snead's footsteps, a cost-effective solution at linebacker to replace Lloyd will be on the way in the months to come, likely via the later rounds of the draft.

AFC West

What's missing: Interior defensive linemen. Before Tuesday, the wish list for the Broncos included wide receiver and defensive tackle. One of those items is decidedly off the list after Denver traded first- and third-round picks (along with a fourth-round pick swap) to the Dolphins for wideout Jaylen Waddle. Problem solved. Bo Nix is set at wide receiver, but the Broncos won't have two of their top three picks, which will hurt one of the league's oldest rosters of 2025.

At the same time, you can understand why the Broncos made the move for Waddle, and they're otherwise mostly running things back after a 14-win season. General manager George Paton has re-signed J.K. Dobbins, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad. The Broncos cut oft-injured linebacker Dre Greenlaw after one season, and dime safety P.J. Locke signed with the Cowboys, but the only other significant player to leave the organization is defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers, who earned a massive raise and joined the Titans on a three-year, $63 million pact.

The Broncos can expand roles for some of their many talented linemen up front. Zach Allen is the star of the bunch, but D.J. Jones and Malcolm Roach were quietly effective as two-way defenders. Eyioma Uwazurike will be in the reserve mix on the final year of his rookie deal. But losing Franklin-Myers, who had 14.5 sacks and 33 knockdowns over his two years in Denver, will still be a significant hit for the Broncos on the D-line.

The solution: Use that second-round pick on a tackle. Paton and Payton still have the 62nd pick and going after a defensive tackle in that range who can rotate in as a rookie would make sense for the Broncos. They could also explore what's left on the veteran market, with Calais Campbell as a particularly fun option given his sustained level of performance and the chances that the Broncos could compete for a title if things go right in 2026.

play 1:57 Stephen A.: Jaylen Waddle a huge pickup for Broncos Stephen A. Smith reacts to the Broncos trading for Jaylen Waddle and reflects on the Bills' failed pursuit of the wide receiver.

What's missing: Cornerback. We could make a case for edge rusher or offensive line depth here, but defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is all but starting over at cornerback in 2026 after the Chiefs traded Trent McDuffie and lost Jaylen Watson in free agency to the Rams. Sometimes-slot corner Chamarri Conner might move back to safety on a full-time basis after an uneven 2025 and the departure of Bryan Cook, leaving the Chiefs in need of multiple contributors in their backfield.

If you're a Chiefs fan, maybe you hope those solutions are already in place. Nohl Williams looked impressive at times in his debut season, although Spagnuolo didn't seem to trust the rookie for most of the year. General manager Brett Veach made an exception to his usual rules about cornerbacks and signed Kristian Fulton to a two-year, $20 million deal last March, and while Fulton was either injured or ineffective for most of his first year in Kansas City, he was one year removed from a solid season with the Chargers. And Kader Kohou was very promising as a rookie with the Dolphins before his play declined, with Veach potentially getting value on a player who missed all of 2025 with a torn ACL.

The solution: More quantity over quality. Veach's track record is to generally lean on veterans with smaller contracts or unheralded prospects at cornerback, trusting that Spagnuolo can get more out of those defensive backs than others. McDuffie and Fulton are the exceptions to that rule, but the Chiefs have gotten useful-to-great work out of players such as Watson, L'Jarius Sneed and Bashaud Breeland, even if the latter was only for a short stretch.

While Veach could use one of his first-round picks at cornerback if there's a player he loves, the Chiefs seem more likely to use those selections to address the defensive line. The additions Veach will make at corner might not come until Day 3 of the draft or as part of the undrafted free agent market.

If the Chiefs do add more veterans, I would expect them to be players such as Kohou -- younger options who have had reasons for stalling out elsewhere. Martin Emerson Jr. was impressive for the Browns before missing all of 2025 with a torn Achilles. Former No. 3 pick Jeff Okudah has bounced around the league since his initial run with the Lions, but he's still only 27 and has been a good tackler as a pro, a trait Spagnuolo prizes in his defensive backs.

Those aren't McDuffie or even Watson-sized names, but if the Chiefs are going to place their faith in Spagnuolo, using their most significant draft capital at other positions will be in line with how Veach typically operates.

What's missing: Guard. Chargers fans endured a wildly frustrating offensive line in 2025. Of course, much of that owed to the season-ending injury suffered by Rashawn Slater before the season and the ankle issues that took Joe Alt out of the lineup for most of the campaign, but the interior of the Chargers' line wasn't a strength. Bradley Bozeman seemed on a different page with Justin Herbert at times and retired after the season. Zion Johnson never lived up to expectations, struggled as a pass blocker and joined the Browns on a surprisingly large deal. Mekhi Becton's two-year deal of last offseason made sense on paper, but he didn't ever really get comfortable in Los Angeles and only played eight complete games with the Chargers. He was released in early March.

Check out 'NFL Draft Daily' on ESPN2 Want to know more about the 2026 NFL draft class? ESPN's new show 'NFL Draft Daily' airs Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu. Join Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates and other experts for the latest on top prospects.

The replacements seem to be a mixed bag. Tyler Biadasz was a surprising cap casualty in Washington, and the general sentiment is that his athleticism will play up in Mike McDaniel's movement-heavy scheme at center. That's a good addition. McDaniel also undoubtedly influenced the decision to sign Cole Strange away from Miami, where the former Patriots first-round pick started 14 games. Strange has completed just one full season as a pro, though, and I would be concerned about relying on a player with a limited track record of success.

The other guard spot is up for grabs. GM Joe Hortiz went back to the Baltimore well to add reserve guard Ben Cleveland at the end of 2025. He also re-signed midseason addition Trevor Penning, who hasn't been a useful player at left tackle, right tackle or guard after being selected in the first round by the Saints. Swing tackle Trey Pipkins III also spent a year at guard and could figure in that mix, but as we saw in 2025, the Chargers might need the veteran lineman as help for injuries to Slater or Alt. Starting Penning and Strange at guard with Cleveland as the primary backup wouldn't enthuse me as a Chargers fan.

The solution: Add a veteran after June 1. Hortiz will want to protect the third-round compensatory pick he's landing for Odafe Oweh, which would incentivize the Chargers to wait until after June 1 and for the compensatory pick formula to lock for 2026. If Kevin Zeitler is still on the market, adding the veteran guard would be a no-brainer for the Chargers. If not, well, Hortiz might need to be looking at training camp cuts to add a guard.