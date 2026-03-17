Source: Eagles, WR Hollywood Brown agree to one-year deal

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles and receiver Hollywood Brown agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, a league source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

A speed receiver who can stretch the field, Brown is expected to fill the role occupied the past two seasons by Jahan Dotson, who left for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency last week. Brown, 28, has the stronger overall résumé of the two, highlighted by a 1,000-yard campaign in 2021. Last year, he caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five scores for the undermanned Chiefs. It's unlikely he would see that level of volume in Philly as the projected No. 3 behind DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

The equation would change should A.J. Brown, the subject of trade discussions this offseason, get dealt before the start of the season.

Brown, 28, spent the past two years with the Kansas City Chiefs, most of the time as the third receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In 16 games last season, Brown produced 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns.

A year ago, Brown re-signed with the Chiefs on a one-year deal because he wanted to demonstrate that he could still be a capable receiver in the league. He missed most of the 2024 season when he sustained a sternoclavicular injury after making a reception on the opening snap of the preseason. After missing 14 games, Brown returned to the lineup and helped the Chiefs reach Super Bowl LIX.

Brown entered the league as a first-round pick in 2019 by the Baltimore Ravens. Following three seasons with the Ravens -- and his role expanding in each subsequent season -- Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, where he played for two years before joining Kansas City. In Arizona in 2022, Brown recorded 67 receptions for 709 yards and three touchdowns. He has 371 receptions for 4,322 yards and 33 touchdowns in seven seasons.

NFL reporter Jordan Schultz first reported the deal.

ESPN's Nate Taylor contributed to this report.