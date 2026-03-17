Source: Texans to add Wyatt Teller to rebuilt O-line

Adam Schefter reports that OT Braden Smith will join the Texans on a two-year, $25 million deal. (0:54)

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The Houston Texans have agreed to a two-year deal with Wyatt Teller, according to NFL Network, adding the veteran guard to their rebuilt offensive line.

Teller, who has spent seven of his eight NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, became a free agent after his contract voided Feb. 10.

The three-time Pro Bowler joins a Texans team that signed free agent tackle Braden Smith last week and also re-signed tackle Trent Brown and guard Ed Ingram.

Teller, 31, made 94 starts in Cleveland. He ranked 57th out of 65 qualifying guards in ESPN's pass block win rate metric last season and 40th out of 62 guards in run block win rate.

The Browns began rotating Teller with Teven Jenkins in a Week 13 game last season against the San Francisco 49ers. Teller injured his calf in that game and was nagged by the injury for the remainder of the season before being placed on injured reserve after Week 17.

A fifth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2018, Teller has appeared in 109 games in his career, with 101 starts.

ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.