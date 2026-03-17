CB Cam Taylor-Britt signs with Colts, rejoins DC Lou Anarumo

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Free agent cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt signed with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms were not disclosed but according to NFL Network it's a one-year contract.

The deal reunites Taylor-Britt with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who also was his defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals until last season.

Taylor-Britt, 26, departs Cincinnati after an up-and-down stint with the Bengals. The team's 2022 second-round pick was the team's No. 1 cornerback for much of his tenure. But that shifted last season following inconsistent performances.

He was a healthy scratch for the team's Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Taylor-Britt regained a spot in the rotation before he suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the team's Week 11 loss at Pittsburgh. In eight games in 2025, he had five pass deflections and 21 tackles.

In his four-year career with the Bengals, Taylor-Britt started in 40 of his 47 appearances and tallied seven interceptions and 38 total pass deflections.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.