Raiders' Crosby on nixed trade: 'I am where I'm supposed to be'

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said he was "livid" and "confused" by the Ravens' decision to back out of a trade that would have sent him to Baltimore in exchange for two first-round picks due to medical concerns.

"No one will ever admit what the real truth is. Ultimately, it doesn't matter. I am where I'm supposed to be," Crosby said Tuesday on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Rush."

Crosby described last week as a whirlwind. He was shocked about his time in Las Vegas appearing to be at an end after seven seasons and five Pro Bowl selections but was excited for a new opportunity with the Ravens.

On Monday, Crosby said the Ravens flew him first class to Washington, D.C., because of the lack of direct flights to Baltimore. The next day, Crosby had a physical and an MRI but didn't speak with general manager Eric DeCosta throughout the day.

"I thought I was going to see [DeCosta] when I first got there. I don't know why. I'm not going to speculate." Crosby said. "He just made the trade, and I didn't see him for five hours."

Just before Crosby left the facility, he met with Ravens head coach Jesse Minter and DeCosta, saying the energy felt off. "I dapped up [Minter], and he had a blank face," Crosby added.

Crosby said he was terrified after DeCosta then informed him that one of the doctors had concerns about his knee, and they wanted to get additional opinions.

Crosby, 28, underwent surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He was aware that he needed surgery in the fall but continued to play until the Raiders decided to shut him down for the final two games of last season, a decision that left Crosby frustrated.

His surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Crosby was "doing very well in the early part of his rehab and recovery from surgery to treat a significant meniscus tear and the related stress injury to the bone and cartilage in his knee. He is certainly on track in his planned program."

Crosby is expected to be ready to play by training camp in July.

"That's a lot on your mental," Crosby said. "... At that moment, I was scared."

Crosby returned to his hotel and talked to his agents, CJ LaBoy and Doug Hendrickson, who told him that they believed Baltimore would nix the trade. Crosby then spoke with a member of the Ravens' staff, who said the team still planned to get the deal done.

Five minutes later, Crosby was told by LaBoy that Baltimore had called off the deal.

"I'm like 'Holy s---,'" Crosby said. "... I told [LaBoy], 'I'm trying to get out of here.'"

The Ravens sent him in a private plane back to Las Vegas in the evening. And Crosby returned to the Raiders' facility the next day. DeCosta said he was "gutted" by the decision. Less than 24 hours after the decision, the Ravens signed former Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million deal.

Crosby reiterated his commitment to the Raiders and hopes to use the trade fallout as motivation for the upcoming season.

"I'm here. I'm meant to be a Raider," Crosby said. "... I'm in this s--- for life until that changes, which I don't foresee, but you never know in this damn league."