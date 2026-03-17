Free agent D.J. Wonnum agrees to deal with Lions

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Free agent defensive end D.J. Wonnum is signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Detroit Lions, his agents told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wonnum heads to Detroit after a two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers.

He didn't get on the field with Carolina until midway through the 2024 season due to quad injury he suffered with the Minnesota Vikings and was limited to four sacks.

He had only three sacks this past season despite starting 15 games for the Panthers.

Wonnum's overall lack of production for a team that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in sacks and quarterback pressures made him expendable in Carolina, particularly since the Panthers would have to pay him $825,000 in dead money on top of a new deal.

The Vikings took Wonnum in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He has 30 career sacks in six seasons, including eight for Minnesota in both 2021 and '23.

ESPN's David Newton contributed to his report.