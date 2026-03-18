Sources: Dolphins' De'Von Achane not available in trade

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De'Von Achane apparently will not be part of the Miami Dolphins' offseason roster purge.

Teams that have recently called the Dolphins to inquire about trading for Achane have been told that the star running back is not available, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins have completely overhauled their roster under new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley, either trading away or outright releasing the majority of their veteran core from the last few seasons.

But Achane, who is entering the final season of his four-year rookie deal with Miami, evidently is part of the Dolphins' plan under their new leadership.

The Dolphins made their latest high-profile move Tuesday, trading star receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos. Miami also traded veteran defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets earlier this month.

Achane, 24, is expected to be the centerpiece of Miami's new-look offense under first-year coordinator Bobby Slowik. The Dolphins released former franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last week and replaced him with free-agent signing Malik Willis.

Achane rushed for a career-high 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns last season, averaging a league-leading 5.7 yards per carry. He also was a key part of the Dolphins' passing game, finishing with 67 catches for 488 yards and four touchdowns.

Miami, which also released longtime star receiver Tyreek Hill earlier this offseason, will play the 2026 season with approximately $175 million in dead money against the salary cap.