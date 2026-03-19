Who could fill Cowboys' hole at middle linebacker?

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys knew they needed to do something -- anything? -- in free agency to help their defense.

They traded for pass rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers. They signed Jalen Thompson to the richest free agent deal they have given out in more than a decade at $11 million per season. They added another safety in P.J. Locke. They grabbed a cornerback in Cobie Durant. And they added a nose tackle in Otito Ogbonnia.

While the Cowboys could always add another pass rusher or another cornerback to fill out those positions, there is one major thing missing: a middle linebacker. Somebody to call the defense and wear the "green dot" on his helmet. Kenneth Murray Jr. filled that role most of last season, but he's not expected back as a free agent.

The Cowboys went deep into talks with Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean, but those linebackers ultimately signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys made a push for Devin Lloyd, who signed with the Carolina Panthers.

After that, the Cowboys never really got into the looks for linebackers like Kaden Elliss (Saints) or Leo Chenal (Commanders).

There are uber-veterans available, such as Bobby Wagner, who will be 36 in June, and Lavonte David, who is 36. But be it age, cost or a potential fit into the scheme of new coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys have yet to make a push for either.

And if they don't altogether, then they are left looking to the trade market for their green dot.

The Cowboys traded defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to the San Francisco 49ers for a third-round pick. In a perfect world, the Cowboys would use that pick, No. 92 overall, in the upcoming draft rather than deal it away for a veteran.

Three linebackers are entering the final year of their respective contracts. Perhaps they could be had.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen had 120 tackles last season, but several scouts said his play fell off last year. He is due to make $10.83 million in base salary this year.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks had 183 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season. Miami seems to be in a complete rebuild. At 29, Brooks is set to make $7.815 million in 2026.

Azeez Al-Shaair, also 29, had 103 tackles for the Houston Texans, one of the best defenses in the league. He plays with an attitude (sometimes gets too far over the edge) and is set to make $11 million in 2026.

With the middle linebacker free agent market already picked over, perhaps the Cowboys have some remorse in not doing more to reel in Walker or Lloyd. Dean's background with Parker with the Philadelphia Eagles made him an interesting fit, but his size (5-foot-11, 231 pounds) and injury history made him more questionable than the other two.

The off-ball linebackers currently on the roster for new assistant coach Scott Symons are DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Justin Barron.

Overshown will have an offseason program to focus on football and not rehab for the first time in his career. James was second on the defense with 84 tackles as a rookie fifth-round pick. Were his tackles the equivalent of a shooting guard scoring 20 points a game on a bad NBA team? Somebody had to make the tackles. Barron spent most of the season on the practice squad.

"We'd like to build some more depth there and find another guy or two," Brian Schottenheimer said at the NFL scouting combine. "We've got some young pieces that Scott and the entire defensive staff have to develop."

Free agency isn't over, but at this point shopping is more for bargain contracts than difference-making players.

The Cowboys have two first-round picks, but would it be fair to ask a rookie to come in as the communicator to the entire unit when he will be learning the NFL game on the fly? Maybe Sonny Styles (Ohio State), CJ Allen (Georgia) or Jacob Rodriguez (Texas Tech) could get the job done immediately, but you don't want to rely on a maybe.

In free agency, the Cowboys have filled their "must-haves" at outside linebacker, safety, cornerback and defensive tackle.

They have one more "must-have" to go get.