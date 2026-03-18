Sources: Eagles trade 2027 pick for Panthers QB Andy Dalton

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PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles acquired veteran quarterback Andy Dalton from the Panthers in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Philadelphia has long prioritized stocking its quarterbacks room. Sam Howell's departure in free agency to the Cowboys created an opening alongside franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee.

McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, drew interest around the league last offseason, but the Eagles were reluctant to trade him, league sources said. He served as the No. 2 QB last season and started one game, throwing for 274 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Eagles remain high on McKee, who would likely remain in the primary backup role should he stay on the roster. With just one year left on his contract, it's to be seen whether they will be more inclined to engage in trade discussions this time around.

The trade saves Carolina $2.1 million in salary cap space in 2026 and $4 million in cash.

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan said at the NFL scouting combine he wanted to sign a young quarterback to develop behind Bryce Young. Last week, the Panthers signed Kenny Pickett to a one-year deal with $4 million guaranteed and worth up to $7.5 million.

Dalton, 38, went 1-6 in seven starts during three seasons with Carolina, including 0-1 in 2025 when he was sacked seven times in a 40-9 loss to the Bills.

The 15-year veteran has thrown for 39,793 yards in his career with 254 touchdowns and 151 interceptions.

ESPN's David Newton contributed to this report.