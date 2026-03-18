Ex-Bengals, Cowboys LB Logan Wilson retires at 29

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Former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

"After a lot of thought and prayer, I've decided to officially retire from the NFL," Wilson, 29, wrote on Instagram. "From being a Wyoming kid with big dreams to hearing my name called in the 3rd round of the 2020 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals... football gave me more than I ever could have imagined."

In parts of five seasons with the Bengals, Wilson started 65 games, made 541 tackles, intercepted 11 passes and was a key figure in their run to Super Bowl LVI where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

"That 2021 playoff run was something special -- the interception in Tennessee to send us to the AFC Championship, beating Kansas City to win the AFC, and taking the field in the Super Bowl. Those moments and that locker room are something I'll carry with me forever. And the best part of all, my daughter was born there," he wrote in his statement.

He was voted a captain in 2025 but was benched during the season in favor of rookie Barrett Carter, leading to a trade to the Cowboys before last season's trade deadline.

The Cowboys traded a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Bengals for the linebacker. In seven games with Dallas, Wilson was credited with 28 tackles and a forced fumble, but he started just once.

Despite the struggles at the position and the defense in general, the Cowboys kept Kenneth Murray Jr. as the starter over Wilson. In the Cowboys' Christmas Day win against the Washington Commanders, he did not play a snap, which was called a coaches' error in the days after the game.

The Cowboys released him on Feb. 20.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.