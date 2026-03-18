Longtime Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton retires from NFL

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T.Y. Hilton, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in his 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, officially announced his retirement Wednesday.

"After an incredible journey, it's time for me to retire from the game of football and begin a new chapter," Hilton posted to X. "Thank you to Mr. Irsay, his family and the entire Colts organization for believing in a kid from Miami and giving me the opportunity to live out my dream wearing the horseshoe."

Hilton led the NFL in receiving with 1,448 yards in 2016. Overall, he caught 638 passes for 9,812 yards -- an average of 15.4 yards per reception -- while hauling in 53 touchdowns and scoring another on a punt return. He last played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 season, catching seven passes in three games.

The Colts selected Hilton, who played collegiately at Florida International, with a third-round pick (92nd overall) in the 2012 draft.