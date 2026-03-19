Commanders still have boxes to check after free agency rush

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The Washington Commanders entered free agency with a checklist of sorts. They wanted to get younger and more athletic on defense. They wanted to add edge rushers. And they wanted more roster flexibility to ultimately target whomever they liked most with the seventh overall pick in next month's draft.

Check. Check. And check.

The Commanders also added another weapon for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. They signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to an extension and re-signed guard Chris Paul to a one-year deal.

"We made a great splash," Tunsil said. "We signed key players that we needed."

But they did not accomplish all their goals. Among other remaining needs: Another receiver who can serve as a No. 2 wideout opposite Terry McLaurin, a cornerback with length, and potentially a new center following the departure of Tyler Biadasz.

So far, Washington has added 12 newcomers and re-signed nine players from last season.

Here's what they've done so far, where they can still look to improve, and what they could do with their No. 7 overall pick in this draft.

Sources say Brandon Aiyuk's desire to play with Jayden Daniels is known in Washington. Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports

Checked boxes

Youth and athleticism

The Commanders, who had one of the oldest rosters in the NFL last season, signed edge rusher Odafe Oweh (27 years old), linebacker Leo Chenal (25), safety Nick Cross (24), tackle Tim Settle Jr. (28) and corner Amik Robertson (27) to multi-year deals. They also added edge rushers K'Lavon Chaisson (26) and Charles Omenihu (28). In fact, only one of the 12 newcomers so far is 30 or older -- receiver Van Jefferson.

They also wanted more length. Both Omeninhu and Oweh are 6-foot-5 with arm lengths of 36 inches and 34.5 inches, respectively, which are considered longer than average in the NFL.

In addition to the length, Washington acquired more speed and athleticism. In 2021 Oweh ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at his Pro Day. Chenal was timed at 4.52 and Cross at 4.34. All three had relative athletic scores -- a metric that takes into account where a player fell in each percentile of various categories -- between 9.87 and 9.99 out of 10.

Versatility

Quinn, like many coaches, loves tapping into a player's versatility, especially on defense. He did that with a rookie named Micah Parsons when Quinn was the DC in Dallas, aligning him in multiple spots. He's done that in Washington with several players as well. It also can be key in new coordinator Daronte Jones' system. The Commanders wanted more speed at linebacker to help disguise blitzes better, and also wanted players who can line up at different spots.

When the defensive newcomers describe what they bring to the unit, a theme develops.

Omenihu: "I'm a Swiss army knife."

Oweh: "I'm versatile. I'll find a way to create production."

Cross: "[I've played] every position on the field and done a multitude of jobs. It's something I pride myself on and helps a team become very effective."

Chenal: "I can play anywhere, on the line, off the ball, maybe moving around a little."

Even Robertson can play different roles. He's expected to play mostly in the slot but he can cover outside as well.

Offensive help

Washington added tight end Chig Okonkwo from Tennessee -- an athletic player who can line up wide, in the slot or tight to the line of scrimmage. Okonkwo is dangerous in the open field, ranking sixth among all tight ends with 6.2 yards after the catch. He's adept in the screen game as well; he averaged 11.3 yards after the catch on screens -- second most among tight ends who caught at least six such passes.

Tunsil isn't a skill player, but extending him certainly enhances the offense. He'll partner with guard Paul, who re-signed on a one-year deal.

"Thank God he didn't go to another team," Tunsil said of Paul. "I know that sounds very selfish of me. But our next step is continuing to build off of last season. Me and Chris developed a damn good relationship."

Draft flexibility

Washington entered the offseason needing help at edge, then signed three players and brought back Dorance Armstrong. But with one of those four ends not signed for 2027, the Commanders could still draft the position high if they desired.

Of the three running backs they signed this spring (Rachaad White, Jerome Ford and Jeremy McNichols), only one is signed for 2027 and none offer what analysts predict top 2026 RB Jeremiyah Love could add to an offense.

There's a similar story at linebacker. They have Chenal, and like the potential of third-year backer Jordan Magee, but it won't prevent them from drafting at the position should opportunity arise.

In all, the Commanders have protected themselves at multiple spots in case someone they wanted in the draft or free agency becomes unavailable. But none of their moves would stop them from drafting someone at the same position, except at one position -- receiver.

Unchecked boxes

Receiver

According to sources with knowledge of the team's thinking, Washington would have pursued Indianapolis wideout Alec Pierce had he not opted to stay with Indianapolis before the legal negotiating period began. One source with knowledge of the situation said Pierce "absolutely" would have signed with the Commanders if free. They pursued Romeo Doubs but lost out to New England. The Commanders did sign veteran backups Dyami Brown and Jefferson and re-signed Treylon Burks to improve their depth -- a major issue last season -- but still want to add someone who can be a strong complement to McLaurin.

One intriguing name could be San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. Multiple team sources said Washington is well aware of Aiyuk's desire to play with Daniels. But Aiyuk remains under contract and the Commanders would be unlikely to trade for him or, when free, sign him to anything other than a one-year, prove-it deal.

Washington could also draft a receiver.

A key aspect to consider: McLaurin has a $34 million cap hit in 2026 -- though with a $23.3 million base salary the Commanders could restructure his deal. If not, they could release him next offseason and free $16 million in cap space. They lack an obvious replacement on the roster.

Corner

After signing Robertson, Washington only has three experienced NFL corners under contract -- along with Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil -- and only Amos [6-foot-2] is taller than 5-foot-10. All three could start but still, if nothing else, Washington needs more depth -- and length, which makes LSU corner Mansoor Delane a possibility with their first-round pick.

Center

The Commanders don't have a firm starter, but the answer might already be on the roster. They released Biadasz not knowing if they would land former Raven center Tyler Linderbaum. They pursued him, but Las Vegas, where he ultimately signed, would not be outbid.

That leaves Nick Allegretti, who has played eight games at center in his seven-year career, to compete for the starting job. With who? That remains to be seen, but center is another position to watch this spring.