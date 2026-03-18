DE AJ Epenesa signing 1-year deal with Browns, source says

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Former Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa is signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth up to $5 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Epenesa, 27, played all six of his NFL seasons with the Bills. Originally a second-round pick by Buffalo in the 2020 NFL draft, Epenesa was a reliable member of the team's defensive line rotation over the years and a strong backup. He has played in 91 games with 19 starts.

Epenesa has recorded 24 sacks in his career but had only 2.5 in 16 games in 2025 after recording 19 sacks over the previous three years.

He has had success causing disruption with his arms, recording 14 batted passes and four interceptions, including two in 2025.

In 14 career postseason games, Epenesa has never recorded a sack and has three quarterback hits and three batted passes.

ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report.