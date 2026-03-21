Why Kenny Pickett was drawn to Panthers by coach Dave Canales

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CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was March 21, 2022, when Kenny Pickett had lunch with Dave Canales at a South Pittsburgh brewery called Fat Head's Saloon after the quarterback's workout at Pitt's pro day.

Canales was the Seattle Seahawks' quarterbacks coach two years prior to becoming Carolina's head coach, but he was already earning a reputation for being a "quarterback whisperer'' after helping revive Geno Smith's career and elevating the play of Russell Wilson in Seattle.

That lunch with Canales, and future conversations with Smith, made such an impression on Pickett -- selected No. 20 by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 -- that he signed with Carolina as a free agent last week (one year, $4 million guaranteed, $7.5 million maximum).

"One of the guys you really want to be around in this league, this profession," Pickett said of Canales on a recent video call with reporters. "It's a tough business, but great people make it a lot easier.''

Canales added Pickett, 27, to develop behind Bryce Young, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft. He replaces 38-year-old Andy Dalton, who on Wednesday was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick.

The Panthers wanted to get younger and more athletic at the position.

Pickett, who was 14-10 in his first two seasons with the Steelers, still wants to be a starter. He also understands his role with Carolina and said he believes working with Canales ultimately will help him get another opportunity.

"I just really wanted to get in a great system with great people,'' said Pickett, the Eagles' backup during their 2024 Super Bowl championship run and the Las Vegas Raiders' backup in 2025. "That's just where I am right now, taking it a day at a time, working really hard this offseason to improve my game in the weight room, on the field.

"This new system is really my main concern right now. I'm really not trying to look too far down the road. I want to be a positive addition to this team and help any way I can.''

Pickett also has a relationship with Young that goes back to the 2021, when both were Heisman Trophy finalists. Young won after a stellar season at Alabama, Pickett finished third. The two also spent a little time together last August during a joint practice with Cleveland, when Pickett was with the Browns briefly before being traded to the Raiders.

"Bryce is a great guy,'' Pickett said. "I respect him and his journey that he's been on. It seems like he's constantly working, constantly trying to improve. So definitely looking forward to working with him.''

Despite an 8-8 record as the starter last season after going 6-22 his first two seasons, Young's 2025 Total QBR was 47.5, which ranked 22nd in the NFL. His 14 career wins are two fewer than Pickett's 16-11 record as a starter.

But Pickett saw enough progress in Young, along with the turnarounds of other quarterbacks Canales has worked with, to feel Charlotte was the best place as a free agent.

He still envisions himself getting a starting opportunity like Daniel Jones (Colts) and Malik Willis (Dolphins) have found in the second chapter of their careers.

"Of course,'' Pickett said. "That's the ultimate goal. You just keep working because you never know when that opportunity is going to come.''

That's one of the things he talked to Smith about last season. Under Canales in 2022, the 2013 second-round pick by the New York Jets went 9-8 with 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl and was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. He credited Canales, calling him a "great coach'' with an "elite'' approach.

He predicted that would pay off for Young.

"[Geno] had nothing but great things to say about [Canales],'' Pickett said. "To hear it from a player who worked with him, it was awesome.''

The Panthers took a serious look at Pickett in 2022 when Matt Rhule was the head coach, Scott Fitterer the general manager and Sam Darnold the quarterback before Baker Mayfield was added. They brought Pickett to Charlotte for a pre-draft visit but ultimately took left tackle Ikem Ekwonu at No. 6.

"A lot of new faces this time around,'' Pickett said of his return to Bank of America Stadium.

Pickett has at least one good memory from playing at BOA. He led Pittsburgh to a 45-21 victory over Wake Forest in the 2021 ACC championship game. He completed 20 of 33 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

But what stood out the most was his 58-yard touchdown run aided by a fake slide that the NCAA quickly made illegal moving forward.

Pickett couldn't help but grin about that.

"It's a great memory,'' Pickett said. "That's why I'm smiling. That was a special night to do it in Charlotte. I was a five-year guy, and that's all we talked about was winning the ACC championship.

"It was pretty cool. Hopefully, we can make some more great memories to see.''