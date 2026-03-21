Cam Ward shows support for new Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- When Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward decided to crash new wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson's introductory news conference Wednesday, their budding chemistry was on full display.

"Wan'Dale, how excited are you to play with Cam Ward?" Ward said.

"My dog!" Robinson replied. "I'm ready to play with you. You're part of the reason I came here!"

Robinson spent time with Ward at the Titans' jersey and logo rebrand event three days after he agreed to a four-year, $70 million deal with Tennessee last week.

Cam Ward crashed new #Titans WR Wan'Dale Robinson's intro press conference on Zoom. "Wan'Dale, how excited are you to play with Cam Ward?" pic.twitter.com/AmAlMTin4G — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) March 18, 2026

Although Robinson has caught 185 passes over the past two seasons with the New York Giants, his 240 total targets have come from six different quarterbacks. Robinson's primary position, slot receiver, requires a next-level connection with the quarterback because of the high number of choice routes slot receivers run where they have to read the defense the same way the quarterback does.

Simply put, if the defender appears to work the coverage to the outside, the receiver will cut his route inside and vice versa. It requires being able to see the game through the same lens, something that Robinson said only comes with time and repetition.

Despite playing with so many quarterbacks the past two seasons, 41% of Robinson's receptions resulted in a first down, so he has clearly been a favorite target in "need to have it" situations.

That's who Robinson says he wants to be for Ward, but the need for chemistry goes beyond the timing that's crucial to the scripted plays. Ward threw 15 touchdowns, with a significant number coming from off-schedule plays. Perhaps the most notable one came when Ward's scramble covered 42.2 horizontal yards per Next Gen Stats before he launched a pass to the opposite corner of the end zone where Elic Ayomanor completed the 9-yard scoring play.

"If you just watch the tape, him being able to create plays outside of the pocket, that's what really stands out," Robinson said of Ward. "For me, being that valuable target, always being able to be open for a guy. They told me that they needed somebody like that. So that was really what got me, and just being able to grow with a young quarterback to see where he can get to."

There were other teams that had interest. But Robinson said his free agency decision ultimately came down to the Giants and Titans. While he saw value in returning to New York, that didn't outweigh the chance to work with Ward.

Being reunited with Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was the Giants' coach for all but the past seven games of Robinson's career, weighed heavily into the decision as well.

"[Daboll] can find that matchup," Robinson said. "Being able to get open on those option routes, I feel like it's kind of a big part of the offense and being able to get the ball out quick and finding zones and finding just little areas to get open."

Robinson described Daboll as creative but very intense. Part of Daboll's creativity came last season when he had to expand Robinson's role to help make up for the loss of Pro Bowl receiver Malik Nabers after he tore his right ACL in late September.

Robinson said he expects to line up out wide in addition to his slot duties. But he wouldn't give a number when asked about a high volume of targets with the Titans.

"My job is to get open," Robinson said. "Just go out there and get open for Cam, and the targets will come."