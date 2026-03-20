Vikings add OT depth, sign Ryan Van Demark to one-year deal

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EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings added offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark on Friday, giving them important depth after both of their starting tackles dealt with injuries in 2025.

Van Demark was a restricted free agent after spending most of his career with the Buffalo Bills, who had tendered him at the lowest level. That gave the Bills the right of first refusal on the Vikings' one-year, $4.2 million fully-guaranteed offer sheet, but on Friday the Bills sent word that they would decline to match. The Bills will not receive compensation, according to ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.

Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw missed seven games last season as he worked through the final stages of recovery from two torn ligaments in his left knee, originally suffered in October 2024. Of the 10 games Darrisaw did play in 2025, he left five early as part of his recovery process. The Vikings shut him down in Week 16 and placed him on injured reserve Dec. 19.

After the season, former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings would need to be "more mindful" of having insurance behind him in 2026.

Right tackle Brian O'Neill missed three games while dealing with various ailments as well.

Undrafted out of Connecticut, Van Demark spent the 2022 season on the Bills' practice squad and went on to start six games over the ensuing three seasons.