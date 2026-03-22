Jets eating $48M in cap after moving on from Rodgers, Fields

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. A real capper: The NFL's salary cap world can create some weird situations. For instance: The Jets are paying Geno Smith $3.3 million to be their starter and Justin Fields $8 million to be the Kansas City Chiefs' backup.

It's not ideal. Neither is the fact that Fields and Aaron Rodgers, their last two opening-day starters, are eating up $48 million in cap space (about 16%) because of "dead" charges.

While the accounting doesn't look pretty on paper, it's important to take a wide-angle view of the situation. It hasn't stopped the Jets from being moderately aggressive this offseason -- they're 11th in team spending, per Spotrac. They're also operating with the knowledge that clear skies are ahead.

We're talking about more than $150 million in 2027 cap space, which will allow them to be major players next offseason. If a star player becomes available via trade, the Jets, with their three 2027 first-round picks and oodles of cap space, will be in position to move on it. That goes for any position, including quarterback.

This is all part of a carefully crafted plan by general manager Darren Mougey, who inherited the Rodgers contract and a few other unwieldy contracts (Allen Lazard, anyone?). This explains, in part, the massive dead-money hit this year -- $104 million, the third-highest in the league, according to Spotrac.

A chunk of that is the Fields cap hit ($20 million), resulting from Monday's trade to the Chiefs for a 2027 sixth-round pick. It would've cost $23 million to keep him on the roster, but there was no chance of that happening after a disastrous 2025 performance.

The Jets wound up eating most of Fields' $10 million guarantee in 2026, which was necessary to facilitate the trade. Basically, Mougey was able to make a bad situation a little less bad.

It might seem like a waste of money, but it pales in comparison to what the Miami Dolphins ($99 million) and Arizona Cardinals ($54 million) have in dead charges for Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray, respectively. As part of a growing trend, teams are more willing than ever to eat big contracts.

The Jets are taking on a $20 million cap hit after trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Chiefs. Robert F. Bukaty/AP

2. Backup plan: The Fields trade means the Jets need a veteran backup for Smith. Carson Wentz and Andy Dalton, both linked to the opening because of their ties to new offensive coordinator Frank Reich, are now off the board. Wentz re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings; Dalton was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The options are dwindling. One of them is re-signing Tyrod Taylor. He'd work well with Smith -- they have a good relationship -- but the concern with Taylor, 36, is that he's injury prone. Another option is Cooper Rush, 32, cut recently by the Baltimore Ravens. Other free agents include Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson.

You can never rule out a trade -- Mougey has made 12 player trades since last year -- but the asking prices remain high.

3. Journeyman: Fields is one of seven quarterbacks since 1950 to start a season opener for three different teams in three straight seasons. He'd be in line to be the first four/four guy, per Elias Sports, if Patrick Mahomes isn't back from his knee injury by Week 1.

The Chiefs and Jets are scheduled to play in Kansas City. Revenge game on the horizon?

4. Fit to be Ty-ed: One of the hotly debated draft topics is the Ty Simpson question.

Should the Jets, in search of a long-term solution at quarterback, select the former Alabama star at No. 16 overall?

ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the Jets taking Simpson in his latest mock draft. He cited two reasons: They can ease him in, letting him sit a year behind Smith. There's no guarantee, even with three first-round picks, they will get one of the top quarterbacks in what is expected to be a loaded 2027 draft.

"This notion that next year they're going to get Arch Manning or Dante Moore. Who knows if they will or they won't?" Kiper said on a national conference call.

Kiper broached the idea of the Jets doing what the New York Giants did last year with Jaxson Dart: trading up to the back end of the first round. The Jets, picking 33rd, could easily make that move. The question is whether Simpson, with only 15 college starts, is worth that kind of commitment.

Recent history suggests no.

Since 2011, six of the seven first-round quarterbacks with fewer than 17 college starts didn't pan out in the NFL: Jake Locker (12), Christian Ponder (12), Anthony Richardson Sr. (13), Mitchell Trubisky (13), Blaine Gabbert (13) and Dwayne Haskins (14). The lone exception was Cam Newton (14), the 2015 NFL MVP.

It would seem counterintuitive for Mougey, who has a long-term plan, to take a quarterback with a light résumé in a thin quarterback class.

play 0:57 Why Louis Riddick rates Ty Simpson so highly Louis Riddick raves about why he thinks Ty Simpson has earned a spot as a top-15 pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

5. Free agent update: Busy offseason so far. The latest signings count consists of eight outside free agents (totaling $70 million in guarantees) and seven of their own free agents ($7 million). Eight of their free agents went to other teams ($60 million), and they still have nine unsigned free agents, most notably Taylor.

6. Bookkeeping: Wide receiver Garrett Wilson has rolling guarantees built into the four-year, $130 million extension he signed last July, and his 2027 compensation ($24.5 million) became fully guaranteed earlier this week. Previously, it was guaranteed for injury only.

7. Iron man: Middle linebacker Demario Davis, 37, is an absolute marvel. He plays one of the most physically demanding positions in the sport, and yet he has missed only one game because of injury in 14 years -- 2024, sidelined by a strained hamstring.

He did miss one game in 2021 because of COVID-19, but the man has logged more than 1,000 defensive snaps in each of the last six seasons.

"I think I have a phenomenal team that's working on me year-round," said Davis, who signed a two-year, $22 million contract as a free agent. "It's almost like a car. Once it comes off the track, it's always in the garage, getting worked on."

8. Ball magnet: Nahshon Wright is a fascinating story. Traded by the Dallas Cowboys, cut twice by the Vikings, the cornerback landed with the Chicago Bears in 2025 and delivered a Pro Bowl season on a minimum-salary contract. In fact, he became only the fourth player in the last 10 years with five interceptions and at least two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in a season.

All that after managing one interception and zero forced fumbles and recoveries in his first four seasons combined.

Late bloomer or one-year wonder?

The free agent market apparently thought it was the latter. The Jets got him for a bargain (one year, $3.5 million) -- a low-risk addition. It certainly addresses a need; Wright had five more interceptions than the entire Jets team last season.

For his efforts, he received a league-high $1.4 million in performance pay -- a bonus program designed to reward the lower-paid players.

9. Draft picks update: Mougey has done so much wheeling and dealing that it's hard to keep track of the Jets' draft picks. Their current 2026 draft looks like this: Round 1 (2 and 16 overall); Round 2 (33 and 44); Round 4 (103 and 140); Round 5 (179) and Round 7 (228 and 242).

In case you're wondering, their third-rounder went to the Eagles in the infamous Haason Reddick trade in 2024.

10. Hall of an honor: Former longtime special teams coordinator Mike Westhoff will be feted June 24-25 in Canton, Ohio, where he will receive an Award of Excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The "Excellence" awards, created in 2022, recognize significant contributors to the game.

Westhoff told ESPN he "couldn't be happier or more proud" of the recognition. Many of his former players will attend the festivities. One of them, Westhoff said, started crying on the phone when he gave them the news. Westhoff, 78, beloved by his players, was a trailblazing coach who spent most of his career with the Jets and Dolphins.