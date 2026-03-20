Falcons acquire safety Sydney Brown from Eagles

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The Atlanta Falcons acquired safety Sydney Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in a deal that also included a swap of fourth- and sixth-round draft picks.

The Falcons will send the No. 114 and No. 197 picks to the Eagles in exchange for Brown, the No. 122 pick and the No. 215 pick. Brown, 25, has started nine games for the Eagles over the past three seasons and has two career interceptions.

Philadelphia drafted him in the third round in 2023. New Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham, who previously worked in the Eagles' front office under their GM Howie Roseman, said last week that one of the goals of this offseason has been to elevate the team's "floor." This appears to be that type of addition for Atlanta, which struggled with depth in 2025.

The Falcons also lost nickel corner Dee Alford to the Buffalo Bills in free agency and Billy Bowman, a standout last season as a rookie, is recovering from a torn Achilles. Brown has played some nickel and could factor into Atlanta's plans there as well.