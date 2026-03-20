        <
        >

          Falcons acquire safety Sydney Brown from Eagles

          • Marc RaimondiMar 20, 2026, 09:21 PM
            Close
              Marc Raimondi's first year covering the Falcons was 2024, but it wasn't his first year at ESPN. He joined the company in 2019 and was a top combat sports reporter. He also covered professional wrestling and wrote the book "Say Hello to the Bad Guys: How Pro Wrestling's New World Order Changed America," which was published by Simon & Schuster in 2025. Raimondi also worked for the New York Post and Newsday, beginning in 2009, covering high school and college sports, plus the NFL, NFL, MLB and NHL.
            Follow on X

          The Atlanta Falcons acquired safety Sydney Brown in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in a deal that also included a swap of fourth- and sixth-round draft picks.

          The Falcons will send the No. 114 and No. 197 picks to the Eagles in exchange for Brown, the No. 122 pick and the No. 215 pick. Brown, 25, has started nine games for the Eagles over the past three seasons and has two career interceptions.

          Philadelphia drafted him in the third round in 2023. New Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham, who previously worked in the Eagles' front office under their GM Howie Roseman, said last week that one of the goals of this offseason has been to elevate the team's "floor." This appears to be that type of addition for Atlanta, which struggled with depth in 2025.

          The Falcons also lost nickel corner Dee Alford to the Buffalo Bills in free agency and Billy Bowman, a standout last season as a rookie, is recovering from a torn Achilles. Brown has played some nickel and could factor into Atlanta's plans there as well.