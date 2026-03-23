Chargers 2026 offseason: Biggest questions after free agency

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and new OC Mike McDaniel join Pat McAfee to discuss what it's been like working together so far. (2:08)

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LOS ANGELES -- For the second straight offseason, the Chargers went into free agency as one of the league's richest teams -- and again, general manager Joe Hortiz was frugal.

The Chargers' reluctant free agency spending wasn't necessarily surprising; it's an approach Hortiz has made clear he will follow and learned from two decades in Baltimore under general managers Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta. It's from a belief that players who are available in free agency come with some flaw: injury, limited production or a hefty price tag.

The approach avoids big misses in free agency, something the Chargers are somewhat familiar with. In 2022, then-general manager Tom Telesco signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal that turned disastrous. Jackson played seven games over a season and a half in Los Angeles and was one of the worst signings in team history. Ultimately, the Chargers paid Jackson $38.5 million for seven games over two seasons.

"I don't want to spend recklessly, I know that," said Hortiz at his end-of-season news conference. "... I think you have to make smart decisions in free agency. I've said it over and over, if you chase perceived needs in free agency and the draft, then you end up, more often than not, overpaying or making a mistake."

So again, Hortiz stayed true to his philosophy with no splashy signings, and as a result, holes remain on the roster. Here are the biggest questions that remain for the Chargers after the height of free agency.

Will the Chargers trade wide receiver Quentin Johnston?

The Chargers' decision-makers love Johnston, and they make that clear whenever asked about him and their commitment to his support. Johnston was a first-round pick in 2023, made by the last regime. When Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh arrived, he was fresh off a rookie season where he struggled with drops and looked like a player who wouldn't live up to his first-round selection.

Instead of ditching Johnston or limiting his role, the Chargers did the opposite. They traded wide receiver Keenan Allen in March 2024, coming off one of the best seasons of his career, and gave Johnston more opportunity in Year 2. That faith has paid off; Johnston has led the Chargers in touchdowns each of the past two seasons and had a career high of 735 receiving yards in 2025.

Still, the Chargers have somewhat of a logjam at receiver. They drafted two rookies last season, Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Johnston's fifth-year option is due May 1, which is projected to be $18 million. The Chargers have only five draft picks in 2026, and Johnston could fetch draft capital for them or a player at a position of greater need than receiver.

L.A. hasn't publicly indicated it is willing to part ways with Johnston, but internally it believes in him. But the right offer could quickly change that.

Former Commanders center Tyler Biadasz will replace Bradley Bozeman, the Chargers' starting center for the past two seasons. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire)

Why didn't the Chargers invest more in the offensive line?

The Chargers' offensive line was so bad last season that it became a national punchline. Quarterback Justin Herbert was forced to regularly make heroic plays behind the league's worst offensive line -- ranked last in pass block win rate (53.9%) and 31st in run block win rate (68.9%).

Much of those struggles were because of season-ending injuries to Pro Bowl tackles Rashawn Slater (leg) and Joe Alt (ankle), but the Chargers' interior has been an issue even when they were healthy.

Hortiz released right guard Mekhi Becton, center Bradley Bozeman retired and the team let left guard Zion Johnson walk in free agency -- where he signed with the Browns. Hortiz replaced that group with former Commanders center Tyler Biadasz, signing him to a three-year deal worth $30 million. L.A. signed former Dolphins guard Cole Strange and re-signed offensive linemen Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins III.

Ultimately, these signings appear to be the Chargers building an offense in new coordinator Mike McDaniel's image. His zone rushing offense prioritizes elite tackles, which the Chargers already have. McDaniel's offenses in Miami thrived with middling guard play, and the Chargers seem to be betting that he will do that again. Hortiz hinted at the offensive shift at the combine.

"I think the biggest is the offensive line," he said of the differences. "... More range, guys that can get to the cutoff blocks and reach and get out in space."

Would the Chargers move on from Harbaugh or Hortiz if the team doesn't win a playoff game?

When owner Dean Spanos hired Harbaugh, it was the move that the Chargers felt they had finally gotten right after years of mistakes. Harbaugh had missed the NFC Championship Game once in four seasons as a head coach (2011-2014) and led successful turnarounds at the college level at Michigan and San Diego that led to championships.

But in two seasons under Harbaugh and Hortiz, the Chargers haven't delivered on the championship promises Harbaugh said he would deliver in his opening news conference. Instead, the Chargers have had two opening-round playoff losses, and the team has failed to properly protect Herbert.

It would be somewhat of a shock to see either of them let go after the 2026 season. Still, if the Chargers have another early playoff exit and another season of Herbert under constant duress after being frugal in free agency, Spanos could make a move.