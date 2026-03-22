Giants' Skattebo apologizes for 'tasteless joke' on CTE, asthma

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo apologized for comments during a recent interview in which he downplayed Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy and asthma.

Skattebo was asked by the host of the "Bring the Juice" podcast whether he thinks CTE is real.

"No, it's an excuse," Skattebo said in the recent episode while shaking his head.

The 24-year-old running back issued an apology Saturday on social media.

"I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma. It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma," he wrote on X. "I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I'll be more mindful and respectful going forward.

"Much love !!!"

Giants running back Cam Skattebo said his comments on CTE and asthma were "a tasteless joke" and "it was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma." Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Medical studies in recent years have warned of the dangers the degenerative brain disease CTE can have on athletes. A study by the Boston University CTE Center in 2023 showed that more than 40% of youth, high school and college athletes -- primarily football players -- who were exposed to repetitive head impacts from contact sports and died before age 30 were diagnosed with CTE.

The study was based on an examination of 152 brains that had been donated.

The high-profile deaths of notable players such as Junior Seau, Conrad Dobler and Dave Duerson have included diagnoses of CTE.

Skattebo also commented on asthma during his appearance on the podcast. When presented with the premise that asthma is "an excuse too," Skattebo agreed.

"No, that's a good take," he said. "Yes, asthma's fake too."

"You're just soft," Skattebo later added.

Asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019, according to the World Health Organization.

The comments appeared to be a poor attempt at humor, according to his mother, Becky Skattebo.

She wrote on X: "If only people knew how many times cam had to "run and get mom's inhaler" they'd realize the sarcasm...you'll never make everyone happy and you'll never say all the right things and people are bound to spin something sooner or later in a direction it was never intended to go."