Winfield Jr.'s fiancée, Teesa Mpagi, helped woman hit by car

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s fiancée, Teesa Mpagi, emerged as an unexpected hero on the way to Saturday's Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Mpagi rushed to aid a pedestrian struck by a car in front of the friends-and-family bus headed to the game, per eyewitnesses on the bus.

A woman was hit by a car, prompting immediate action: Winfield's fiancée leaped off the bus without hesitation to provide aid, staying by the victim's side, holding her hand, calling her husband for support and offering comfort until emergency vehicles arrived.

Two EAG Sport employees, Alexandra Garcia and Cecilia Macris, joined to assist at the scene, while the CEO of EAG Denise White, directed traffic to keep the area clear.

Winfield's fiancée didn't stop there; she rode in the ambulance to the hospital alongside the injured woman, ensuring she wasn't alone during the ordeal.